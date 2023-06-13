Home » The HD version of Qiaozhou’s puzzle-solving masterpiece “Ghost Detective” trial version released today | 4Gamers
Technology

The HD version of Qiaozhou’s puzzle-solving masterpiece “Ghost Detective” trial version released today | 4Gamers

by admin
The HD version of Qiaozhou’s puzzle-solving masterpiece “Ghost Detective” trial version released today | 4Gamers

Capcom announced today (13th) at the “Capcom Showcase” that it has released a trial version of its new puzzle-solving and suspenseful HD work “Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective”. The trial version can play the content of the first 2 chapters of the prologue, and the archive can be inherited from the official version.

This is an HD high-quality version of the 2010 version of the game of the same name, including new features that make it easier to play. The content of the plot is full of puzzle-solving elements and suspenseful atmosphere. Starting with the one-night tracking drama revealed by death, possession and manipulation are used to solve puzzles. Players must rely on life and memory to find a way to solve the incident.

At the same time, Qiaozhou, the producer of this game, released the teaching video of “Ghost Detective” and the early stage information of the game “Lunhui’s Room” to help everyone feel comfortable in the demo version.

“Ghost Detective” is now open for pre-orders. Pre-orders for the physical version/download version can get the limited bonus “Background and BGM” used in the game, including 4 game-playing backgrounds and 2 BGMs.

In order to obtain limited special codes, the download version must be purchased during the reservation period, and the serial number card of the physical version is valid until June 30, 2028. Please connect the console to the Internet to complete the collection.

The adventure game “Ghost Detective” is expected to be launched on PC Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch platforms on June 30.

See also  "Fighting Whirlwind 6" public beta test plan, introducing "Fighting Land" and "World Tour" new system | 4Gamers

2_TC

1TC

Bang Qiaozhou emphasizes that this time, in order to use English to publish, a 2-week special training has been launched, so apart from the content of the presentation, other English is unknown (hello. So I still have to say hello in Japanese when I see him. 😂

06.13 Capcom Showcase full VOD with traditional Chinese subtitles

You may also like

iOS 16.5.1 will be released shortly to fix...

Red Hat Introduces IT Automation to Power Your...

See live TV on Amazon Prime Video? The...

“Dragon Doctrine 2” Producer Reveals Game Summary and...

ImageMagick at risk: IT security warning about a...

Top 5 Mid-to-High-end Hiking and Mountaineering Watches to...

Algae as a means of combating climate change

Frankly, it lags behind Sony and Nintendo!Microsoft executives...

Detailed gameplay and system requirements published

Heide: District heating network with Northvolt – TechFieber...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy