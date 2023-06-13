The HD version of Qiaozhou’s puzzle-solving masterpiece “Ghost Detective” trial version released today | 4Gamers

Capcom announced today (13th) at the “Capcom Showcase” that it has released a trial version of its new puzzle-solving and suspenseful HD work “Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective”. The trial version can play the content of the first 2 chapters of the prologue, and the archive can be inherited from the official version.

This is an HD high-quality version of the 2010 version of the game of the same name, including new features that make it easier to play. The content of the plot is full of puzzle-solving elements and suspenseful atmosphere. Starting with the one-night tracking drama revealed by death, possession and manipulation are used to solve puzzles. Players must rely on life and memory to find a way to solve the incident.

At the same time, Qiaozhou, the producer of this game, released the teaching video of “Ghost Detective” and the early stage information of the game “Lunhui’s Room” to help everyone feel comfortable in the demo version.

“Ghost Detective” is now open for pre-orders. Pre-orders for the physical version/download version can get the limited bonus “Background and BGM” used in the game, including 4 game-playing backgrounds and 2 BGMs.

In order to obtain limited special codes, the download version must be purchased during the reservation period, and the serial number card of the physical version is valid until June 30, 2028. Please connect the console to the Internet to complete the collection.

The adventure game “Ghost Detective” is expected to be launched on PC Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch platforms on June 30.

