Want to experience Mario Kart 8 for Nintendo Switch? Now you really have a chance! Some companies have launched a real-life version of “Mario Racing”, which can be a good driver on the road, and can match the relevant sound effects of “Mario Racing 8”, but the price seems to be not cheap.

According to foreign media reports, the toy company JAKKS Pacific made a physical version of the “Mario Kart 24V Ride-on Racer” with the prototype kart of “Mario Kart 8”, but the maximum speed is only about 12.8 kilometers per hour. It’s a little difficult to be like a big in-game boomerang.

The real version of “Mario Racing” has a speed of only 12.8 kilometers per hour, but it has a gear lever that can be operated manually. (Photo taken from jakks official website)

This “Mario Racing” can not only move forward and backward, but also “flick”, and also has a gear lever that can be operated manually. In addition, there will also be sounds on the car, such as engine sounds, related game sound effects of “Mario Kart 8”, etc., just can’t eat “props” like in the game and throw them at others. Be the “fastest car” on the road, but Mario Kart can still be one of the coolest cars.

“Mario Racing” is priced at US$399.99 (approximately NT$12,941), which is not too cheap, and the product is marked for use by people over 3 years old, but unfortunately, from the photo, it seems that the size of this car, It seems that it can only provide children to ride and play. It may be difficult for adults to have electric memories of heavy time. It is really enviable and jealous (mistakenly).

The real version of “Mario Kart” looks just like “Mario Kart 8”. (Photo taken from jakks official website)

Mario Kart 8 game screen. (reproduced from Nintendo’s official website)

