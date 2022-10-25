Home Technology The movie/real-life version of “Mario Racing” really exists!Tail-flicking Case Only adults are sad | 3C Home Appliance Crazy | Digital
Want to experience Mario Kart 8 for Nintendo Switch? Now you really have a chance! Some companies have launched a real-life version of “Mario Racing”, which can be a good driver on the road, and can match the relevant sound effects of “Mario Racing 8”, but the price seems to be not cheap.

According to foreign media reports, the toy company JAKKS Pacific made a physical version of the “Mario Kart 24V Ride-on Racer” with the prototype kart of “Mario Kart 8”, but the maximum speed is only about 12.8 kilometers per hour. It’s a little difficult to be like a big in-game boomerang.

This “Mario Racing” can not only move forward and backward, but also “flick”, and also has a gear lever that can be operated manually. In addition, there will also be sounds on the car, such as engine sounds, related game sound effects of “Mario Kart 8”, etc., just can’t eat “props” like in the game and throw them at others. Be the “fastest car” on the road, but Mario Kart can still be one of the coolest cars.

“Mario Racing” is priced at US$399.99 (approximately NT$12,941), which is not too cheap, and the product is marked for use by people over 3 years old, but unfortunately, from the photo, it seems that the size of this car, It seems that it can only provide children to ride and play. It may be difficult for adults to have electric memories of heavy time. It is really enviable and jealous (mistakenly).

Mario Kart 8 game screen. (reproduced from Nintendo's official website)
When will the iPad Pro be replaced with an OLED screen? Foreign media exposed this day!The new Mac Pro won’t arrive until next year

Earlier in the “Power On” column, Bloomberg News reporter Mark Gurman revealed that Apple plans to unveil the new iPad Pro in the spring of 2024. At that time, it will fully replace the OLED display panel. New MacBook Pros with M2 Pro or M2 Max processors are coming to market soon, while the long-rumored new Mac Pro won’t be officially launched until 2023.

Acer Double 11 Shopping Festival Business Opportunity Festival

To welcome the business opportunities of Acer’s double 11 frenzied shopping festival, the PC brand giant Acer (2353) has launched new products with naked-view 3D features and Vero environmental protection products are on sale; and the first Acer…

“Open Sesame” is no longer a fantasy

“Apple Lock” is here! Apple’s official website recently launched a smart lock that can be unlocked by touching the Apple Watch or iPhone, and even through voice control, you can ask Siri to open or lock the door.According to “CNBC” report, the US Apple official is now hot

When was the last time the Nintendo Switch was charged? Officials warn that if you leave it for too long, it may “brick the whole machine”

Nintendo’s “Nintendo Switch” game console has swept the world, and the series of consoles has sold over 100 million units, setting an astonishing sales volume in the highly competitive game market. However, there are still many players who are not too clear about the maintenance of the host. Recently, Nintendo officially reminded everyone that one thing that must be paid attention to when using the Switch.

12-year-old girl wearing Apple Watch beeps wildly

In addition to blood oxygen and heart rate detection, Apple Watch now also adds car accident detection and body temperature detection functions, making smart watches not only an accessory, but also life-saving! A 12-year-old girl accidentally discovered other physical diseases due to an abnormal heart rate notification sent by the Apple Watch, and saved her life in time.

