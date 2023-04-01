“Ed-0: Zombie Uprising (temporary translation, original name: Ed-0: Zombie Uprising)” will be out of early access, publisher D3 PUBLISHER announced that this action game created by the independent game team LANCARSE is scheduled to be officially launched on July 13 version, and it is confirmed that it will be on the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X platforms.

“Ed-0: Zombie Riot” is based on the stage background of Edo at the end of the Japanese Shogunate. The story describes that when the Edo period is coming to an end, Japan breaks the state of isolation from the world, and as a result, a million zombies pour into Japan from abroad. . As a result, the Japanese way of life has changed. Players must play the role of a samurai, wrestler or ninja in the game, and find ways to defeat the approaching army of death while purchasing items and acquiring skills on a randomly generated map.





Players will have to collect items and upgrade skills from scratch at the beginning of each game. The game uses randomly generated maps, hoping to make each game experience unique for players. Currently, the early access version offers two characters for Player Challenge, the third character Hero is scheduled to be launched in a future update.

【Notice! The following videos contain restricted content such as violence or exposure, please do not watch if you are underage! 】

This work has been in early access on the Steam platform since April last year, and it has been nearly a year since then. Today it is officially announced that the game will launch a full version, which is scheduled to be released on July 13, and it is confirmed that a home console version will be launched. In the new promotional video released at the same time, the fighting style and random characteristics of the three characters are displayed on the actual screen. The official pointed out that the game will have strong randomness, including the number, location and level of enemies, as well as special events and traps to give different challenges. In order to survive, players must learn from experience and make careful judgments.

“Ed-0: Zombie Riot” is scheduled to land on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S|X platforms on July 13.