The remake of the action-adventure game “The Last of Us” developed by Naughty Dog “The Last of Us Part I (The Last of Us Part I)” PC version was officially released on the Steam platform at midnight yesterday, but many players reported that the game crashed The refund status has resulted in most of the negative reviews on the Steam platform; Naughty Dog subsequently issued a statement stating that they are actively investigating multiple issues reported by players.

“The Last of Us” is a remake of the action-adventure game “The Last of Us” released on PS3 in June 2013. It includes the single-player story mode of this article and the subsequent DLC prequel chapter “Leave Your Mind Behind” , the PC version provides PC features for computer hardware, including support for AMD FSR 2.2, Nvidia DLSS super resolution, vertical sync and frame rate cap options, and adjustable texture quality, shadows, reflections, ambient light occlusion, etc., and Supports controllers like the DualShock 4, many other game controllers, keyboards and mice, and more.

However, after the PC version of “The Last of Us” was launched on the Steam platform today, there was a disaster. Many players reported that the game was not well optimized, causing some players to stop playing and even the program to crash and flash back. Some people wanted to Played without a hitch, downloaded the shaders, and ended up taking over an hour. Even when some players choose the lowest special effects, the game can only operate at less than 30fps, resulting in mostly negative reviews on the Steam platform.

Naughty Dog subsequently issued an announcement stating that they have heard the concerns raised by players of the PC version of “The Last Survivor Part One”, and the team is actively investigating multiple issues reported by players. Their team is prioritizing this matter and hopes to launch it soon This issue is addressed in an update file. They will continue to care about the player’s feedback, and if the player encounters any problems, please report to the team.