NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics cards are improving the layout step by step, and the flagship to high-end graphics cards are almost the sameRTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4070 is followed by RTX 4060 Ti.

RTX 4060 Ti has a lot of revelations, and the price will be cheaper. It is expected to be within 500 US dollars, and the rumor is 499 US dollars, which is much cheaper than the RTX 4070 Ti 799 US dollars. There are only 4352, the memory interface is only 128-bit, with 8GB GDDR6 (the new generation does not use GDDR6 for the first time), and the bandwidth is only 288GB/s.

In comparison, the RTX 3060 Ti has 4864 CUDA cores, 256-bit 8GB GDDR6/GDDR6X memory, and a low bandwidth of 448GB/s and a high bandwidth of 608GB/s.

Under NVIDIA’s ingenious knife skills, players quickly discovered the problem. The performance of RTX 4060 Ti is at the level of RTX 3070, and the price is around US$499. So why upgrade?

This question is not only what players care about, but also what NVIDIA needs to answer. Everyone knows that NVIDIA has been working hard to improve the level of graphics cards in recent years, especially in the generation of the RTX 40 series. The price of RTX 4070 is the same as the previous RTX 3080, and the price of RTX 4060 has also been raised to the level of RTX 3070.

NVIDIA needs to give players a reason to buy new cards. After all, the RTX 4060 Ti specifications have been castrated a lot, and the cost is lower, which benefits manufacturers, but players get products with similar performance and price. So what is the motivation to upgrade? It’s not possible with just one DLSS 3.

