In this podcast episode, Oliver Winter describes various difficulties with job postings for product owners. Although many product owners are being sought, in his opinion the content of the job advertisements suggests a questionable picture of responsibilities.

The product worker shares his assessment based on numerous concrete examples from current job advertisements on online career portals. In his opinion, job titles such as “Team Product Owner” or “Technical Product Owner” often indicate the area of ​​responsibility and the understanding of the company posting the job.





Finally, Oliver Winter also gives tips on which details you should pay attention to as a product owner willing to change. What are elements of really good job postings? And what information about the potentially new product should you ask for in an interview? The episode closes with tips and tricks.

The podcast and other information can be found under the following link: “Job postings for product owners – WTF?”



(May)

