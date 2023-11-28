the Samsung Galaxy S24 will be a smartphone focused on Artificial Intelligence – FayerWayer

The Samsung Galaxy S24 will be an “AI smartphone”: the phone’s brand registrations are leaked

There is no way back. A strong leak has ended up confirming practically all the rumors that have been circulating for months regarding the marketing approach that the Samsung Galaxy S24 would have as a smartphone focused on Artificial Intelligence functions.

Recently the rumor of a stronger and reborn return of the Bixby virtual assistant, now powered by AI, had even gained strength. Where now the platform could be able to apply functions directly from ChatGPT and Google Bard integrated with the interface of your new smartphone.

Some previous leaks, impossible to confirm at the moment, even ensure that the new Samsung Galaxy S24 would be capable of converting text into images with its own technology developed entirely by the company.

None of this can be corroborated until the official presentation of this family of smartphones at the beginning of next year. However, it seems that a leak has just emerged that makes the sum of this technology irrefutable.

All thanks to a series of brand registrations carried out by the manufacturer where its marketing plan for this new generation of smartphones is revealed.

The colleagues at SamMobile have published an interesting report where they list some of the most popular leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S24 that initially ended up raising the theory that it would be a device focused on Artificial Intelligence.

But now, as icing on the cake, they have shared a series of trademark registrations where the section of certain names would end up confirming a good part of what was considered a rumor until now:

“SamMobile exclusively reported on Samsung’s plans to focus on artificial intelligence with its next flagship, and Samsung confirmed it shortly after by announcing the Galaxy AI experience, which would debut with the Galaxy S24 line and bring a host of AI features.

To show how serious the AI ​​aspect is, the company has filed trademark applications for names like “AI Phone” and “AI Smartphone.” These names are too generic, so Samsung may not get these trademarks, but again, it’s a great indication of how AI will be the top buzzword when the Galaxy S24 series is announced in San Jose, California, on January 17.”

Indeed, the approach to registering two such generic terms is almost impossible for the people at Samsung to understand.

However, it ends up clearly revealing what the real intention of the approach is with this new generation of smartphones.

The big question now is which of the leaked functions will end up confirmed as true.

