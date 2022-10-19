A few days ago, Taiwan Koei Tecmo announced that “The Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins”, which is currently on sale on PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X︱S/Xbox One/Epic Games Store, will be released on 10/26. One additional quest “Gilgamesh the Lost in Dimension”. On 10/18, the latest promotional video was announced again.

▲Dimensional labyrinth.

Additional quest “Gilgamesh the Lost in Dimension”

In the second part of the season pass, the additional mission “Gilgamesh the Lost in Dimension”, players will explore a randomly generated small labyrinth and experience the new story “Dimensional Labyrinth”. In addition, a new job “Blue Magic Taoist” will be added to the mission. And a new element “Monster Bell” that can train specific monsters and summon them in battle.

▲Use the “Monster Bell” in battle to instantly summon monsters and make them support the battle. In order for monsters to support the battle, it is necessary to find the Summoning Stone and complete the monster’s special event. Talk to monsters or give food, items, etc. to increase intimacy. After the intimacy is improved, you can get a bell, and you can use the bell in battle to temporarily call monsters to support the battle.

▲ The new profession “Blue Magic Taoist” can be unlocked by continuing to go deep into the dimensional labyrinth to a specific floor. The Blue Mage will learn enemy skills and turn them into their own abilities. To cast enemy skills, you can use Soul Shield’s instant ability, or use some accessories.

In the newly added difficulty “GILGAMESH”, the level of the enemy has become higher, and there is a low chance of appearing “chaos monsters” that are more difficult than ordinary enemies. In addition, players can also obtain the blessing of eudemons such as Ifrit, Bahamut, or Odin through the “relic equipment”, and enjoy intense battles with more diverse gameplay.

Since the Season Pass is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, players who have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition can play “Gilgamesh the Lost Dimensional Loser” directly, while players who have only purchased the game before can only purchase the Season Pass separately. At the same time, please also note that you need to clear the main game before playing some additional missions.

Stranger in Paradise Final Fantasy Origins Season Pass

The Season Pass includes 3 additional missions including “Gilgamesh the Lost Dimension”. The first bullet “The Test of Bahamut, the Dragon King” is on sale, with a suggested price of NT$791. The corresponding platforms include PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X︱S/Xbox One/Epic Games Store.

Tasks expected to be released as Season Pass content:

The first bullet “The Ordeal of Bahamut, the Dragon King”: well-received release

The second volume “Gilgamesh the Lost Dimension”: Expected to be released on October 26, 2022

The third “DIFFERENT FUTURE”: to be announced soon

The free trial version is open for download, and the game records can be inherited to the product version

In addition, the free trial version of “Final Fantasy Origins of Stranger in Paradise” is open for download on PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X︱S/Xbox One. The content of this trial version includes three levels from the beginning of the game to “King City in the West”. You can enjoy online play in this trial version, and the game records will be carried over to the official version.

▲ The new powerful enemy “Gilgamesh”.

Trial version download link PS5：https://store.playstation.com/zh-hant-tw/product/HP0106-PPSA06708_00-SOPFFODEMO000000 PS4：https://store.playstation.com/zh-hant-tw/product/HP0106-CUSA32483_00-SOPFFODEMO000000 Xbox Series X︱S：https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9pp6wgj0j0fx

Trial version playable period : From now on～Extended due to wide acclaim

: From now on～Extended due to wide acclaim Trial version playable range : The beginning of the game ~ the third stage “West Side King City”

: The beginning of the game ~ the third stage “West Side King City” Corresponding platform ：PS5／PS4／Xbox Series X︱S／Xbox One

：PS5／PS4／Xbox Series X︱S／Xbox One Notes ： This trial version is part of the official version. The multiplayer online play function in this trial version does not require subscription to the paid services of each platform. The online multiplayer function is only available between trial players. Game records can be inherited to the official version. The game records of the PS4 trial version will be carried over to the PS5 official version. Game records from the PS4 trial version will not be carried over to the PS5 trial version. The game design may differ from the official version. This trial version contains violence, players under the age of 18 should not play.

：

Product Introduction of “The Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin”

English name: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Game Type: Action RPG

Compatible platforms: PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X︱S/Xbox One/Epic Games Store

Release date: On sale

Suggested selling price: Standard Edition physical version / download version NT$1,790 Collector’s Edition physical version NT$4,470 Digital Deluxe Edition download version NT$2,690

Game Rating: Restricted

Copyright notice: ©2022 KOEI TECMO GAMES/SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA LOGO ILLUSTRATION:©2021 YOSHITAKA AMANO

Product website: https://www.gamecity.com.tw/finalfantasy_origin/cht/

Additional quest “Gilgamesh the Lost Dimension” introductory video

Further reading:

Apple launches iPhone 14 Pro with A16 chip and dynamic island︱iPhone 14 Pro Max

Different electric two-wheeled brand new Gogoro Delight light, ritual, safety three sense charm test drive

Apple launches Apple Watch Series 8︱Apple Watch SE smart watch

[一文搞懂] Super easy to use and free password manager “Dashlane”

