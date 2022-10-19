Original title: Coach Wang Baoquan talks about the return of Vargas (quote)

“Xiaomei” faces greater challenges in the new season (theme)

Tonight reporter Xie Chen

With Turkey receiving the second time from setter Vargas, Tianjin Bohai Bank Women’s Volleyball Team has also fully started preparations for the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League. However, compared to last season, the volleyball super league competition system in the new season has undergone a lot of changes, especially the relaxation of foreign aid policies, which will make Tianjin team and Vargas face greater challenges in the new season. Tianjin team coach Wang Baoquan said bluntly: “Last season ‘Xiaomei’ performed very well in the team, but this year the teams have increased their understanding of her, and they will definitely focus on her research and deployment.”

At the beginning of the volleyball competition last season, the 22-year-old Vargas showed excellent physical fitness and volleyball skills, and finally helped Tianjin team win the championship. After 17 games throughout the season, Vargas ranked first in the five lists of points per game, service points per game, season total points, season service points total and offensive efficiency, and undisputedly won the Super League last season. Best Foreign Aid” award.

During her time with the Tianjin team, Wang Baoquan’s guidance also strengthened Vargas’s blocking skills, which also made her show stronger personal strength when she moved to the European arena. “Guide Wang gave me a lot of pointers on blocking last season, and I have improved a lot in this area. After returning to the Turkish league, I applied these to the game, and I felt very good.” Vargas said.

Now back to the warm group of Tianjin team, and celebrating her birthday in Tianjin again, 23-year-old “Xiaomei” said with emotion: “I am very happy to be back in the big family of Tianjin women’s volleyball team, everything here is very familiar to me. , everyone is very warm to me as always, and they prepared a birthday cake for me. Although I am far away from my family now, I am very touched to be able to spend an unforgettable birthday here. I will devote my full attention to the preparations and strive to win another championship trophy for Tianjin.”

Vargas, who participated in the Tianjin team’s joint training, did not rapidly increase the training intensity due to the isolation he had just experienced. “Judging from the training situation, her physical condition is still good. She has been given recovery-based training recently, and the training intensity will be gradually increased after that.” Wang Baoquan said, “Although Vargas has also played the main attacker position, but Judging from the current needs of the team, it is still planned to arrange her as a setter. After last season, domestic teams are more familiar with and understand her, and many teams have also added signings in the new season, so she will face even greater challenges. .”