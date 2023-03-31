Mebius announced that the suspense adventure game “Tokyo Shadow – Reminiscing Memories – ()” has officially launched for iOS. Developed by the independent studio Cherrymochi, this work is the home console version of the suspenseful adventure game “Tokyo Shadow” launched on PC in August 2017. In the game, the player will play the role of the female detective Ayomi Ito, who is exploring the streets of Tokyo in order to find her missing partner, and solve the mystery that exists underground in Tokyo. The player’s choices and actions during the exploration will change the mental state of Detective Ito, and then develop different endings.

According to the official statement, the story of the game begins with the disappearance of Ayomi Ito’s partner. On her quest to unravel the mystery and uncover the truth, she encounters eerie and otherworldly events lurking in the streets of Tokyo. The streets of Tokyo began to reveal a complex and weird appearance. Detective Ito, who has to face his past, will he be able to maintain his sanity…

The official pointed out that the development of the story depends on the player’s choice. There are 13 endings in total, and there are even endings that can only be unlocked after breaking the game. Every round of play can enjoy the gradually changing world. According to the selection, the mental state and personality of Detective Ito will be changed. This parameter is called SPIN value, which consists of four values: Sanity (sanity value), Professionalism (professional value), Investigation (exploration value), and Neurosis (spiritual value). relationship has an impact. Detective Ito has to ask himself whether his choice is correct, while exploring the darkness lurking in the depths of Tokyo. Can she maintain herself and solve the mystery…

