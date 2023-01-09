The Surface Duo 2, Microsoft’s dual-screen phone, is currently rumored to be out of stock globally, and the company doesn’t appear to have plans to produce more of the Surface Duo 2 anytime soon, which could mean Microsoft is making a third-party offering. Paving the way for the introduction of the Surface Duo.

Surface Duo 2 is a dual-screen mobile phone owned by Microsoft, but so far, neither the first nor the second generation Surface Duo has been listed in Taiwan.

According to “Windows Central” reports, it has been difficult for people to find any channels to buy Surface Duo 2 in recent months. Although Microsoft’s answer is that the components are out of stock, so far the company does not seem to be producing more Surface Duo 2. More Surface Duo 2 plans.

A Microsoft spokesperson also told “Windows Central” that the company is aware that Surface Duo 2 is currently in short supply in several markets, but there is still no inventory information to share, but Surface Duo is still an important part of the Surface product portfolio.

So far, Surface Duo 2 has actually been launched for more than a year, and many users are quite looking forward to Microsoft’s further launch of models with better specifications.

“Windows Central” also said that Microsoft has no plans to exit the Android hardware business, and that a “third-generation Surface Android phone” is currently in development. But if you really want to get Surface Duo 2, the current wide range is to buy second-hand products from third-party retail channels, or from websites such as eBay.

