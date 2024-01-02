There is a threat of joy

You should approach the new year with good resolutions and fresh energy. This works easily in Germany, which has a notoriously positive mood, apart from a few troublemakers. The Lufthansa subsidiary Discover is on warning strike, the doctors are on slow strike and the train drivers are on permanent strike, but otherwise everything is going smoothly. Well, except for the slightly high food prices. The bit high energy prices. And then there are the Christmas lights. Did you notice that too? Unusually economical this year. We first wanted to ask right and left: “Are you so old that you can no longer get on the ladder?” But people don’t dare do that, a good neighborhood is inherently a fragile matter. Only these days. One still has an oil heater in the basement, another has a Tesla in front of the door, one has just set off on a skiing holiday, the other doesn’t buy a Christmas tree anymore. One is said to have even flown recently. How are we supposed to be able to continue talking to each other?

Holger Appel

Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

So the question was not asked, although the possibility of a Methuselah answer would have been entirely acceptable. But there is concern that someone will say: “I no longer dare. The power consumption, you know, that could be taken as a wrong sign.” Although technical progress has given us economical LEDs and atmospheric fairy lights conjure up a smile.

We are already waiting to see what will soon happen to the hometown club in the suburb of Vantoux near Metz. The French there had what they believe was a beautiful idea. Of course not thought through. During the holidays, teddy bears have been hanging and standing in front of every house for three or four years. Big ones, small ones, at the fountain, in the handcart, at the sports field, at the clubhouse, at the bus stop, at the community center, with and without fairy lights. The town has 1000 inhabitants. And at Christmas 1,700 teddy bears. Mostly old, brown men, ungendered, set up without a CO2 compensation certificate. This cannot remain without consequences. Just giving joy is simply out of time.

Tonight we celebrate New Year’s Eve, there is a threat of fireworks with colorful rockets, popping frogs, sparkling champagne, exuberant atmosphere and best wishes for the new year. Hopefully we won’t be in a good mood for a moment in Germany around midnight?