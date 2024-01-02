I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Compensation for the Tronto flood in the Marche reaches a family 32 years later. Three people from the same family will receive 96 thousand euros for the damage caused by the flooding of the river in the Ascolano area which occurred on 10 April 1992. A document in the possession of breaking latest news reconstructs the complicated path that led to the epilogue with which the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport authorized the payment in recent days. The last, decisive step dates back to 8 September 2023 when the Regional Court of Public Waters of Rome (TRAP) condemned the MIT.

The papers explain that the event caused by the “exceptional rainfall”, causing enormous damage to citizens and traders in the Porto d’Ascoli area, gave rise to criminal proceedings and before the Court of Auditors against the officials of the Superintendence Regional for public works of the Marche Region “who had designed, contracted and carried out works to improve the Tronto riverbed”. Both at the criminal level and at the Court of Auditors, only acquittals were obtained but, in the meantime, the injured parties have appealed to the Regional Public Water Court to obtain compensation.

Since then, and we are talking about more than ten years ago, there have been convictions by the Trap, the first instance body, and appeals by the State Attorney General to the Superior Court of Public Waters, all rejected due to the unprovability of the exceptional nature of the event and because the judges have always recognized the link between the construction of the embankments and the flooding. However, the defense thesis of the Superintendency relating to the statute of limitations of the requests presented in 2015 which thus cut off many people from compensation was recognised.

