These paid apps are free today

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 1 June, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because today’s free apps could soon be subject to a charge again.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Erudition (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Various word, number and math games to stimulate your brain

5/5 stars (3 ratings)

poker pop! (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Solo poker in which hands are created through domino-style card reading

5/5 stars (8 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Word Search Daily PRO (otherwise 2.09 euros)

The classic hidden object game with grid of letters in different languages ​​and hundreds of categories

4.1/5 Stars (74 Ratings), 5000+ Downloads

Counter Combat Multiplayer Fps (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A CS 1.6 clone with online multiplayer and recreated classic maps

4.5/5 stars (46 ratings)

Spelling Test & Practice PRO (sonst 1,89 Euro)

Test how well you can spell English words

5/5 stars (1 rating)

Wild Cats Sound (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Match the sounds to the corresponding animals and numbers.

5/5 stars (6 ratings)

Farm Touch Sounds (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Match the sounds to the corresponding animals and numbers.

5/5 stars (3 ratings)

Also Read: Hidden Apple App Spotted on iPhone

Magic Photo Eraser (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Easily remove unwanted objects from your photos

4.3/5 stars (441 ratings)

Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator (sonst 3,99 Euro)

A calculator that you can use instead of the iPhone keyboard – so you always have a calculator at hand in every app

4.4/5 stars (133 ratings)

OCR Text Recognizer (otherwise 7.99 euros)

Recognize, edit and send text in images

4.5/5 stars (13 ratings), includes in-app purchases

LoAdKer (otherwise 2.99 euros)

A music generator that always creates unique rhythms

4.1/5 stars (9 ratings)

The current free apps for Android

games

Evertale (otherwise 0.50 euros)

A Pokemon-inspired RPG about catching, training and evolving monsters

4.4/5 stars (464,000 ratings), 5 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

The Hearts PRO (otherwise 1.89 euros)

Connect as many of the same symbols as possible with a line to earn points

4.4/5 stars (174 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Math Games PRO 15-in-1 (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Various puzzles to playfully test your own math skills

4.2/5 stars (163 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Cartoon Craft (otherwise 1.49 euros)

A small real-time strategy game with armies, raids and a real story

4.4/5 stars (75,000 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Spelling Right PRO (sonst 1,99 Euro)

Prove your ability to spell English words correctly

4.2/5 stars (79 ratings)

Spelling Book PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Test your English skills by choosing which words are misspelled and which are spelled correctly

4.4/5 stars (162 reviews), 10,000+ reviews

Word Gram PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Form the falling letters into English words

4.1/5 stars (87 ratings), 10,000+ downloads

Stickman Legends: Offline Game (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Player vs Player (PVP) fighting game with a selection of stickman fighters, also playable offline

4.1/5 stars (265,000 reviews), 10 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Demon Hunter: Premium (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Demon Hunter is an action-packed dark fantasy hack and slash game with a mix of RPG elements and an intense combat system.

4.6/5 stars (16,800 ratings), 500,000+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Word Search Challenge PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Put the letters in the correct order

4.8/5 Stars (66 Ratings), 5000+ Downloads

Hidden Numbers PRO (otherwise 2.49 euros)

Finding the right numbers in a grid – some math knowledge is required

4.4/5 stars (131 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Word Flood PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Find the English terms in this word search game

4/5 stars (98 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack (sonst 0,59 Euro)

Another Space Invaders themed space shooter

4.2/5 stars (36,200 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Connect: cute monsters and food (otherwise 0.89 euros)

Connect the tiles that belong together without crossing other tiles

3.9/5 stars (175 ratings), 10,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Word Search Mania PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Form words with letter tiles – against time or until the field is empty

4.3/5 stars (76 ratings), 10,000+ downloads

Speed Math – Mini Math Games (sonst 1,29 Euro)

Solve as many math and brain puzzles as you can before time runs out

3.8/5 stars (5070 reviews), 500,000+ downloads, contains ads

Also read: 4 apps with which the tax return is done quickly

ColorMeter camera color picker (sonst 4,39 Euro)

Capture objects with the camera and find out the exact color composition

4.8/5 stars (89 reviews), 5000+ downloads