Thomas Sala is best known for his work at Falconer, a project he developed exclusively. But that was a few years ago, and since then he has set his sights on a whole new creation, still based on the world of Falconier.

The game is called Fortress: Chronicles of Falconir, and it shares many similar elements with Sarah’s previous creations, but it’s not an aerial action game, it’s a city builder, and it’s hard to tell how you build your civilization. There are almost no limits. Given this huge change in development direction, we recently caught up with Sala at Gamescom, where we managed to ask him why he decided to create a city-building game.

“My kid’s mother said, ”Okay, what do you like to make Falconer?’ And of all the towns and all the forts, my favorite. Building a small fort is a vital thing. She said, “Okay, why don’t you let people do this?” I said it was actually a really good idea, so here goes.

Sarah continued, “Once I started making games and procedural buildings, I wanted to make something that you could build on any rock, on any cliff, imagine Falconer, all these rocks and places, grids There’s nothing in it, and once I have this, it’s going to be fun to do, and I think, I want a game that takes you back to that moment and lets you enjoy building.

Above you can find our interview with Sala where he tells us the inspiration behind the project and how the building system works.