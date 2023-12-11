Home » This low-priced mid-range Chinese cell phone is MORE POWERFUL than the iPhone 15
This low-priced mid-range Chinese cell phone is MORE POWERFUL than the iPhone 15

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: The New Competitor of iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is currently the cell phone that promises to be the competition for the iPhone and also the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Chinese smartphone offers great power like a high-end device but at a lower price, putting it in direct competition with Samsung and Apple.

Apple recently announced the introduction of its new iPhone 15 models, while Samsung is preparing to launch its next Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, in the world of smartphones, various Chinese brands are putting up a fight against the industry giants with high-quality, powerful, and affordable devices.

OnePlus, in particular, has surprised consumers with its new mid-range device, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which stands out for being more powerful than the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra while maintaining its affordability.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro boasts a 6.74” Super Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 24GB of RAM, and a 1TB of memory. It also features a 5000 mAh battery and 150W fast charging, along with a dual 16MP front camera, 50MP main sensor, 8MP wide-angle, and 2MP macro. These impressive specifications put the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in direct competition with the high-end models of iPhone and Samsung.

Despite the power and capabilities of the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro offers a high-end configuration at a reduced price. It has been introduced to the Asian market with a price of 3000 yuan, approximately 1580 soles in its basic version.

With its combination of power, features, and affordability, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is poised to become a leading contender in the smartphone market, challenging the dominance of the iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

