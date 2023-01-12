Home Technology tremble! “Desperate Dimension Remastered Edition” public release video, the last two weeks until the release | 4Gamers
Dead Spce, which is expected to be released on January 27, is now released by Motive Studio and Electronic Arts of America. The final launch trailer… reminds you of the horror and despair in the depths of dark space.

On the same day, Motive Studio released the fifth installment of the “Inside Dead Space” blog series: “The Importance of Stories” (Story Matters web link, English), discussing the importance of following the original story during the development of the remake , and the balance of timely addition of changes.

The development team emphasized that the key is to set the direction of adjustment to have continuity and consistency, have enough classic plot structure, and be able to enrich the existing content.

Deadly Dimensions launches January 27th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC; tremble, human.

