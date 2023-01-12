In 2022, although negative factors such as the spread of the epidemic, the structural shortage of chips, and the high price of power battery raw materials frequently disturb the auto market, under the effective drive of a series of steady growth and consumption-promoting policies such as the halving of the purchase tax, the Chinese auto market will continue to grow. Despite the adversity, it still achieved positive growth, showing strong development resilience.

On January 12, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (hereinafter referred to as “CAAM”) released the latest data. In 2022, the production and sales of automobiles will be 27.021 million and 26.864 million, respectively, a year-on-year increase of 3.4% and 2.1%, continuing the growth trend of last year. .

Among them, driven by policies such as stabilizing growth and promoting consumption, passenger vehicles achieved rapid growth, contributing an important force to the slight growth throughout the year; new energy vehicles continued to grow explosively, with annual sales exceeding 6.8 million units, increasing market share to 25.6%, and gradually entered the period of comprehensive market expansion; the annual export of automobiles exceeded 3 million, effectively stimulating the overall growth of the industry.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers calls for the continuation of the policy of halving the purchase tax

In 2022, thanks to the preferential purchase tax and the rapid growth of the new energy vehicle market, the sales volume of the domestic passenger vehicle market will show a “U-shaped reversal”. The production and sales of passenger vehicles will be 23.836 million and 23.563 million, respectively, an increase of 11.2% and 9.5% year-on-year. %, an increase of more than 7 percentage points higher than the industry average.

Specifically, thanks to the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control, the policy of halving the purchase tax of fuel vehicles and the subsidy policy for new energy vehicles will be withdrawn. . It is reported that in December 2022, the production and sales of passenger vehicles will be 2.125 million and 2.265 million respectively, with output down 1.4% month-on-month, sales up 9% month-on-month, and year-on-year drops of 16.1% and 6.7% respectively.

Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said that since the introduction of the fuel vehicle purchase tax halving policy in June last year, it has greatly promoted the auto market. The industry calls for the purchase tax halving policy to be continued in 2023.

Xu Haidong, deputy chief engineer of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said that if the decline in car sales in the first quarter is serious, relevant departments will consider the continuation of the policy.

It is worth mentioning that in the passenger car market, Chinese brand car companies will perform well in 2022, not only seizing opportunities for new energy and intelligent network transformation, but also continuously improving their brand influence on the international stage.

Data show that in 2022, the sales volume of Chinese brand passenger vehicles will be 11.766 million, a year-on-year increase of 22.8%. The market share reached 49.9%, an increase of 5.4 percentage points. Among them, in December, the sales volume of Chinese brand passenger vehicles was 1.287 million, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%. The market share was 56.8%, an increase of 9.8 percentage points.

New energy vehicle market achieves explosive growth

The data shows that in 2022, new energy vehicles will continue to grow explosively, with production and sales of 7.058 million and 6.887 million vehicles respectively, a year-on-year increase of 96.9% and 93.4% respectively, and a market share of 25.6%, 12.1 percentage points higher than the previous year.

Among them, the sales volume of pure electric vehicles was 5.365 million, a year-on-year increase of 81.6%; the sales volume of plug-in hybrid vehicles was 1.518 million, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times.

While the sales of new energy vehicles continue to rise, the soaring price of upstream raw materials also continues to plague vehicle manufacturers.

Chen Shihua judged that with the decline in the cost of upstream raw materials, the price of new energy vehicles will stabilize, and some companies with higher output will even cut prices, but the possibility of lower prices for companies with lower output is unlikely, because R&D costs and manufacturing costs are high. very high. It is impossible for enterprises to compete in disorder, and it is necessary to ensure the healthy development of the industry.

Xu Haidong said that although it is a reality that China‘s new energy vehicle manufacturers generally have not achieved profitability, new energy and intelligent networks are the future development direction of the automotive industry. sales, it is possible to make a profit.

“Going out” of Chinese brands has become a major trend

In 2022, Chinese brand automobiles will not only achieve market share growth, but also actively expand overseas markets and realize the “going out” of products and brands.

Data show that in 2022, domestic auto exports will exceed 3 million units, reaching 3.111 million units, a year-on-year increase of 54.4%, effectively stimulating the overall growth of the industry. In terms of vehicle types, 2.529 million passenger vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 56.7%; commercial vehicle exports were 582,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 44.9%. The export of new energy vehicles reached 679,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 1.2 times.

Chen Shihua revealed that starting from 2021, China‘s annual total auto exports will exceed 2 million for the first time, breaking the previous situation of hovering around a million and achieving a leapfrog breakthrough.

Looking forward to the whole year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers judges that in 2023, my country will continue to adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, vigorously boost market confidence, and implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand. Specific to the automobile industry, problems such as chip supply shortages are expected to be greatly alleviated. It is expected that the automobile market will continue to show a positive development trend in 2023, showing a growth of about 3%, with a total of 27.6 million vehicles. Among them, sales of new energy vehicles are expected to exceed 9 million, a year-on-year increase of 35%.