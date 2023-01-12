As the Spring Festival approaches, the number of returnees increases. The issue of drug use and medical security for the masses in rural areas has affected people’s hearts. Rural areas have always been the focus of epidemic prevention and control, and they are also weak links, with a large population and relatively insufficient medical resources. A few days ago, Nie Chunlei, Director of the Grassroots Health Department of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference held by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council that “moving the gate forward” is currently the key work of my country’s urban and rural grassroots epidemic prevention and control.

On January 7, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference to introduce the situation of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas and answer questions from the media. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zheng Liang)

Nie Chunlei introduced that the Material Support Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council has established a daily dispatch system, insisting on a national game of chess and coordinating the dispatch of medicines and other key medical supplies every day. According to the development of the epidemic, at this stage, priority is given to guaranteeing medication in rural areas, especially in rural medical and health institutions.

On December 28, 2022, in Chaoyang Community, Shibao Township, Chishui City, medical staff distributed medicines to the masses. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wang Changyu)

At the home of a farmer in Xinmin Village, Anping County, Hebei Province, the village doctor Wu Xu sent him traditional Chinese medicine. Recently, Anping County, Hebei Province formed 245 family inspection teams, covering 230 administrative villages and 15 communities. Wu Xu is one of the members of the family inspection team in Xinmin Village. The family inspection team conducts a thorough investigation of the health conditions of the people in the village and classifies the risk levels, and provides free antigen testing, medical delivery, and assistance in referrals and other medical services.

In order to ensure the supply of key medical supplies in rural areas, the Shanxi Provincial Leading Group for the Prevention and Control of Novel Coronavirus Infection decided to provide free basic antipyretic drugs to rural areas of the province. The delivery is fully covered, and the masses can go to the village clinic to receive 6 tablets of ibuprofen or acetaminophen for free.

Zhou Guiping, a villager in Xipu Village, Xiaodian District, Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province, said that the children have a guarantee when they come back from the Spring Festival, so they feel more at ease in their hearts.

Recently, the Wisdom Traditional Chinese Medicine Pharmacy of Lujiang County Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital in Anhui Province has to boil 10,000 bags of traditional Chinese medicine every day. In order to avoid the phenomenon of queuing together and facilitate the treatment of township patients, the hospital’s smart Chinese pharmacy also launched a shared service to accept Chinese medicine prescriptions from all township hospitals in the county.

As the flow of people increases during the Spring Festival travel season and the number of people returning home increases, rural areas may usher in a peak of infection. In this regard, Mao Dezhi, deputy director of the Rural Cooperative Economic Guidance Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said at a press conference held by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council that returnees must take good personal protection on the way home. After returning to your hometown, try to gather as little as possible and eat less. When in contact with the elderly and children in the first few days, you must wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.

Passengers wait in the waiting hall of Zhengzhou East Railway Station on January 7.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li An

Primary medical and health institutions are the first line of defense in rural epidemic prevention and control. At present, 98.7% of township health centers and community health service centers across the country have opened fever clinics.

On January 10, Wang Yuxin, a general practitioner in the clinic of Dagushan Village, Changqing District, Jinan City, Shandong Province, changed the dressings for villagers who came for infusions.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

Sudan Dan, head of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Muchangkou Town Health Center in Qian’an City, Hebei Province, said that as the epidemic prevention and control work enters a new stage, grassroots medical staff must shoulder the mission of “protecting health and preventing severe illness” and insisting on “people’s health care”. First, life first”, especially for the elderly in the village, patients with chronic diseases, children and other vulnerable key groups, to provide medical services.

On January 7, medical staff checked blood oxygen saturation and blood pressure for the elderly in Lianying Village, Jiangshe Town, Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, Hunan Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zeguo

In order to further improve the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in rural areas, recently the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the National Rural Revitalization Bureau jointly issued the “Regarding the Issuance of Novel Coronavirus Infection in Rural Areas”. Notice of the Plan for the Working Mechanism of Epidemic Prevention and Control.

On January 6, medical workers went to the homes of villagers in Shuangtang Village, Jinpen Miao and Yi Township, Zhongshan District, Liupanshui City for consultation and delivery of medicine.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

At present, many places are striving to build the “last mile” line of defense for primary medical and health services by integrating medical resources, expanding fever clinics, unblocking channels, and increasing drug procurement.

On January 5, members of the family doctor signing team of Xijiang Township Health Center of Hengyang County came to the villagers to conduct health checks. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Liu Xinrong)

