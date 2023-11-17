tribe29 checkmk: New security hole! Vulnerability enables denial of service

The BSI has issued a current IT security notice for tribe29 checkmk. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) reported a security advisory for tribe29 checkmk on November 16, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the tribe29 checkmk product are affected by the security gap.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Checkmk Work #16219 (As of: November 15, 2023). Other useful resources are listed later in this article.

Safety notice for tribe29 checkmk – risk: low

Risk level: 3 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 2,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 2,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that can change over time are taken into account in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “low” with a base score of 2.7.

tribe29 checkmk Bug: Vulnerability enables denial of service

Checkmk is an IT monitoring software.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in tribe29 checkmk to conduct a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) serial number. CVE-2023-23549 traded.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

Operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

tribe29 checkmk tribe29 checkmk tribe29 checkmk

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the IT security warning Affected manufacturers provide a new security update.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Checkmk Work #16219 vom 2023-11-15 (16.11.2023)

For more information, see:

GitHub Advisory Database vom 2023-11-15 (16.11.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for tribe29 checkmk. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

November 16, 2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created using AI based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

Edited by kns

roj/news.de

Share this: Facebook

X

