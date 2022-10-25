Home Technology Two tricks for the fastest Android cross-Apple file transfer: No AirDrop makes me really want to change Android phones (Android / iOS)
Two tricks for the fastest Android cross-Apple file transfer: No AirDrop makes me really want to change Android phones (Android / iOS)

Does it mean that sometimes my AirDrop also crashes?

Anyone who reads my articles often will know that I have always considered switching to the Android system. This idea has been getting stronger and stronger recently, but one thing has always stuck in my mind, and that is – less AirDrop How am I supposed to live, woohoo! That’s right, although I want to jump ship to buy an Android phone, it is impossible to replace all the computers and other equipment at once. At this time, the cross-system and cross-device transmission software is very important!Today Xue Xue wants to introduce two softwares to you: Send Anywhere and Xender, both of which are software that can be used across systems by both mobile phones and computers.

Send Anywhere

The first one is Send Anywhere, which was introduced on the official website a few years ago. Whether it is iOS system to transfer files to Android system, Android system to transfer files to MacBook, or iOS system to transfer files to Windows, talk about I’ve already lost my mind XD, in short, whether you want to cross-system or cross-device, it will support you!

Let me set a situation first. Android phone users want to transfer photos to their MacBook (here I take Nothing Phone (1) as an example), after downloading Send Anywhere, select the file you want to transfer and press send, then You can choose to transfer the file with a 6-code key number, QR Code or share link. Please make the corresponding action on your target device within ten minutes, and the file will be transferred successfully.

Xander

Xender can also transfer files between devices. Here I switch devices. I use my iPhone to transfer files to Nothing Phone (1). Xender is less intuitive than Send Anywhere. I need to connect two devices first. , I first click “+” in the upper right corner of the iPhone, and then select “Connect to Android”, a screen will appear to scan the QR Code, press “Send” on the device to be transferred, and the QR Code will pop up, two After connecting, you can quickly transfer content.

summary

Of course, there are many ways to transfer files across devices, such as using a cloud drive, or using some communication software that does not compress the size of photos, in fact, it is also possible! If you really want to change jobs, these shouldn’t be a problem… (Wait to see if I jump or not XD)

