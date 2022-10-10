Use the volume button as the shutter, and slide it for continuous shooting! Six practical tips for iPhone photography

In modern society, everyone has a computer, and they will take pictures and record any special things they encounter in daily life. The Japanese media “All About” recently shared, saying that many people have iPhones in their handscell phoneIn fact, there are many hidden practical functions that are not known and convenient for photography.

1. The volume key can be used as a shutter

Generally, when taking pictures, everyone is used to clicking the circular shutter button at the bottom of the screen. But in fact, after aiming at the picture, you can also take a photo by pressing the volume button of the iPhone.

Aim at the screen and press the volume button to take a photo. Picture taken from All About

2. Long press the shutter to enter the recording mode

If you press the shutter button for a long time, it will automatically enter the recording mode after a few seconds, and the shooting will end when the button is released. This method is suitable for shooting short films of several seconds. If you shoot for a long time, it is recommended to switch to the official video mode.

Press and hold the shutter button for a few seconds to enter the recording mode. Picture taken from All About

3. Press the shutter button and swipe left to take continuous shots

After pressing the shutter button with your finger, swipe left quickly without leaving it, it will enter the continuous shooting mode. The number indicates the number of shots in a burst. But note that this method only applies to iPhone XS,iPhone XRAnd for the later models, the continuous shooting of the old models can be done by pressing and holding the shutter button.

After pressing the shutter button, swipe left quickly to enter continuous shooting mode. Picture taken from All About

4. Use optical zoom to zoom in and out without compromising image quality

The optical zoom function of the iPhone has the function of maintaining a certain resolution even if the image size is changed. Press and hold the “1x” number displayed when taking a photo, and you can use the optical zoom to adjust the photo range.

Press and hold the “1x” displayed when taking a photo, and use the optical zoom to adjust the photo range. Picture taken from All About

5. Turn off the “Live Photo” function

The iPhone’s built-in “Live Photo” function also records 1.5 seconds before and after the image while shooting, making the photo look more vivid, but it takes up a lot of space and is troublesome to convert. If you just want to take general photos, you can click “Settings”, “camera”, and “Real Photo” in “Retain Settings” to disable this function.

“Live Photo” records 1.5 seconds before and after the image is captured, making the photo look more vivid. Picture taken from All About

6. Manual focus

Although the iPhone has a smart focus function, you can also change the object in focus by tapping the screen. Press and hold the screen a little to fix the focus screen at the long-pressed position.

Press and hold the screen to fix the focus screen there. Picture taken from All About

