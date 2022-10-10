Original title: Hong Kong Masters: O’Sullivan beat Fu Jiajun 6-4 to win the championship and 100,000 pounds

On the evening of October 9th, Beijing time, the 2022 Snooker Hong Kong Masters ended at the Hung Hom Stadium. Under the watchful eyes of nearly 10,000 spectators, Fu Jiajun and O’Sullivan competed for the championship. In the game, O’Sullivan took the lead all the way and shot 2 to break 100 and 4 to 50+. Although Fu Jiajun saved two match points, he finally lost 4-6 and missed the championship. O’Sullivan won the championship and won the championship bonus of 100,000 pounds.

“Rocket” O’Sullivan is undoubtedly the greatest player in the history of snooker. The peak of his career has been more than 25 years. He won the World Championship for the seventh time last season, tying Hendry’s record and ranking first in history. In the first round of this year’s Hong Kong Masters, O’Sullivan kept a 5-0 clean sheet from local female player Wu Anyi, and in the semi-finals, she fell behind 1-4 and won 5 games in a row to occupy Robertson. In the final, O’Sullivan will face local star Fu Jiajun. The latter used to be the first snooker brother in Asia. He has suffered from eye diseases in recent seasons and has rarely participated in the competition. This season, he only won a wild card game. Fu Jiajun is back in this tournament. State, the quarter-finals beat Selby 5-2 and scored 147 full points in the semi-final tiebreaker, 6-5 lore Higgins. The two have played against each other 30 times in their careers. O’Sullivan has 18 wins, 3 draws and 9 losses. They have only one finals experience before. In the 2007 Grand Prix, Fu Jiajun won 9-6 and won the first personal one. Ranked Championship.

In the first game, O’Sullivan made continuous high-quality defenses in the opening stage. Fu Jiajun missed a chance after making two consecutive penalties. O’Sullivan made a 49-0 lead and made a mistake in cutting the black ball from the bottom pocket. Fu Jiajun chose to fight a long table to find his hand. The red ball swayed his pocket and missed the ball again. O’Sullivan scored a 70-0 super-point advantage in his second attack. Fu Jiajun came to the stage to try snooker, and O’Sullivan scored another shot to take a 1-0 lead in this game. In the second game, Fu Jiajun also completed the long stage start. After 44-0, he called a mistake to defend. O’Sullivan released the red ball and leaked the bottom pocket opportunity. Fu Jiajun raised his hand and scored 55 points to win the game. to a 1-1 draw.

In the 3rd game, O'Sullivan made a mistake on the long table and leaked the bottom pocket chance. Rod 71 points to win this game, the total points 2-1 lead again. In the 4th game, O'Sullivan made a mistake with the safety ball and sent the red ball to the pocket. Bag counter-cut offensive mistakes. After consecutively fighting the safety ball, Fu Jiajun lost the wind, and O'Sullivan again got started and hit the coffee ball to win the game, leading 3-1 in total. After the 15-minute break between the games, O'Sullivan got the chance to play with a two-shot super-long table in the 5th game. After 32-0, the black ball in the bottom pocket of the cue ball failed to score, and Fu Jiajun also failed to seize the opportunity. After scoring 28 points, the combination ball in the ball pile made a mistake, and O'Sullivan scored 4-1 to expand the advantage. In the 6th game, Fu Jiajun did not give up his efforts in chasing points. He scored 98 points in a single shot to pull back a game, and fell behind by 2-4 in total points. In the 7th inning, Fu Jiajun made a mistake when he tried a red ball with a reverse cut bottom pocket. O'Sullivan seized the opportunity to score 105 points in a single stroke, and completed the first stroke of the individual final to break 100. 5-2 took the lead to the match point. In the 8th inning, Fu Jiajun scored a red ball and made a big-angle blue ball mistake in the middle pocket. O'Sullivan made a mistake in the coffee ball after scoring a red ball. The champion's attack, after a single shot of 51 points, the super-pointed pink ball made a mistake. Fu Jiajun then played a wonderful attack. After entering the clearing stage, he scored a wonderful blue ball and turned the bag. He successfully cleared the stage and won the game with a 61-52 reversal, saving the match point by 3-5 and narrowing the points difference. In the 9th inning, Fu Jiajun scored the middle pocket and attacked from a very small angle after a long defense. After scoring 15 points in a row, he made a mistake and interrupted. O'Sullivan failed to seize the opportunity in the defensive competition. Fu Jiajun then scored 56 points in a row to win this In the game, save another match point with a total score of 4-5 and continue to narrow the difference. In the 10th game, after the kick-off, it was still a battle of defense. Fu Jiajun made a major mistake on the safety ball and hit a red ball to the bottom of the pocket. In the case of being locked, he scored a super score with the offense of the blue ball, scored a single shot to break 100 and won the game, and won the championship with a total score of 6-4. (breathing wind)

