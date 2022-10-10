[Epoch Times, October 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) 38-year-old mainland actress Tang Yan, married actor Luo Jin in 2018, and now has a 2-year-old daughter “Little Sugar”. She has not been filming for 8 months. In a recent interview with a magazine, she revealed that the reason for not working is that she wants to leave time for her family, and believes that “children are constantly growing. If you miss it, you miss it, and if you catch it, you will catch it.” Stay,” which resonated with many fans.

After the popular Tang Yan gave birth to a daughter in 2020, she only launched a costume drama “Yan Yuntai”, and then joined the crew of Wong Kar Wai’s TV series “Flowers”, which was filmed until the end of January this year. Tang Yan, whose filming volume has been greatly reduced after childbirth, once made fans angry and control the studio: “Have the script been carefully screened? Will Tang Yan still join the group this year?”

Tang Yan, who was born in Shanghai, also settled in Shanghai after marrying actor Luo Jin. Due to the impact of the epidemic, Shanghai implemented a 2-month comprehensive city closure control in the first half of the year, during which Tang Yan naturally had no news of her itinerary. After Shanghai was partially unblocked, Tang Yan’s studio also issued a document announcing that “there is no schedule for now”, which caused fans to get angry and shout: “If you don’t want to do it, quit the circle!” “You shouldn’t do anything like this anymore. It’s gone.” It seems that Tang Yan, whose exposure has been greatly reduced, is very anxious, thinking that Tang Yan has no professionalism.

Some netizens also think that Tang Yan’s fans are too extreme. Even if the epidemic eases, the workload may not be able to be arranged in time. Moreover, Tang Yan is already a mother. After marriage, she wants to focus on her family and reduce her workload. It is very reasonable. Nor may it be well received.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Tang Yan said that the three-year epidemic has made her cherish life even more. “Of course work is very important, but you must also allocate some of your time and energy to family and life. Once you return to work, you will have little time to accompany your children. And Children are constantly growing, if you miss it, you miss it, and if you catch it, you catch it.”

Not long ago, Tang Yan posted a photo of her back with her daughter on Weibo. In the photo, Tang Yan, who is wearing a white sweater, has long hair, a baseball cap, and a mask. She stood by the river with her 2-year-old “Little Candy” admiring the scenery, while her daughter was wearing a black and white striped dress and a black fisherman hat, showing her fleshy little hands, very cute. Tang Yan’s photo was accompanied by the text: “Baby, happy holidays! I also wish the children all over the world a happy Children’s Day!”

As soon as Tang Yan posted, he didn’t expect Luo Jin to “appear” in the message area, but he was “fighting the injustice” for his daughter. It turned out that when Tang Yan wrote “Baby, Happy Holidays”, Luo Jin retorted: “What are you happy about, the big ’61’ was even arranged by her mother to go to class, not happy at all!” The interaction between the couple laughed and turned netizens.

During the interview, Tang Yan also mentioned: “Everyone thinks I’m not busy, but I’m actually busy.” She said that for the misunderstandings of the outside world, her explanation is meaningless, because those who believe do not need to explain, “If you don’t Expose as a must, and it’s much more fun.” Many fans agree with this.

