VMware vRealize Operations: Warning of new IT vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for VMware vRealize Operations. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for VMware vRealize Operations on May 12th, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product VMware vRealize Operations are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: VMware Security Advisory VMSA-2023-0009 (Stand: 11.05.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for VMware vRealize Operations – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

VMware vRealize Operations Bug: Summary of the current vulnerabilities

VMware vRealize Operations provides automated IT operations management for cloud environments on a unified, AI-powered platform.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in VMware vRealize Operations to elevate privileges or execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-20878, CVE-2023-20880, CVE-2023-20879 und CVE-2023-20877 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

VMware vRealize Operations < 8.12 (cpe:/a:vmware:vrealize_operations)

VMware vRealize Operations < 8.10 Hot Fix 4 (cpe:/a:vmware:vrealize_operations)

VMware vRealize Operations < 8.6 Hot Fix 10 (cpe:/a:vmware:vrealize_operations)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

VMware Security Advisory VMSA-2023-0009 vom 2023-05-11 (12.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2023-0009.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for VMware vRealize Operations. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/12/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

