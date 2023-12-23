Vodafone fiber optic: Stable internet for your business

PR/Business Insider

A Fiber optic connection is not just a technological investment for companies, but could also be a decisive competitive advantage. The increasing dependence on digital technologies requires a reliable and high-performance infrastructure, and this is exactly what fiber optics offers you. In the B2B sector, the almost limitless bandwidth enables ultra-fast Internet connections, which are crucial for smooth business processes, video conferences and data transfers. The low latency and high stability improve overall performance and enable innovative applications such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things. A fiber optic connection is therefore not just a technological necessity, but a strategic investment in the future viability and competitiveness of your company.

Vodafone customers can now also use Telekom’s fiber optic network. In addition to DSL and cable, you can also book Vodafone fiber optic internet for your company. You can find out what options and tariffs are available here.

Vodafone fiber optic tariffs for business customers: These options are available

With its fiber optic connections, Vodafone offers fast and stable Internet connections for companies. Depending on your requirements, you can choose from four tariffs. Download bandwidths of 100, 250, 500 or 1,000 megabits per second are available.*

The cheapest offer, “Business Internet 100 Fiber Optic,” is available for 39.95 euros per month (net) and is suitable for companies that send smaller amounts of data via the Internet. With “Business Internet 250 Fiber Optic” for 44.95 euros per month (net) you are well positioned for the easy exchange of larger amounts of data and for high-performance web and video conferences.

Internet connections with download speeds of 500 (“Business Internet 500 Fiber Optic” for 49.95 euros) or up to 1,000 megabits per second (“Business Internet 1000 Fiber Optic” for 74.95 euros per month) enable the fast and stable exchange of large amounts of data. There is currently no faster internet. Nothing stands in the way of a smooth online exchange with your customers and flexible employee communication.

For each of the tariffs, a one-time setup fee of 49.00 euros is added to the monthly fee. Optionally, you can also book a telephone flat rate for 5.00 euros each. This means you can make free calls to German landlines and the Vodafone mobile network.

Vodafone fiber optic: Premium router for free

And best of all: the professional hardware is included for free. The premium router AVM Fritz!Box 7530 AX is included in the tariff free of charge for business customers. This means you have the latest hardware for fast and powerful WiFi in all rooms. The mesh router normally costs 135.00 euros and offers the latest WLAN standard with Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX).

Note: In order to use fiber optics at your location, you will need a fiber optic modem in addition to the router. If this is not yet available, it can be booked during the ordering process for 39.90 euros.

You should also check beforehand whether there is fiber optics at your business address – This is easy to do by entering your address on this page.*

What fiber optic connections are there?

The fiber optic expansion is currently still underway. There are different expansion levels for a fiber optic connection. The ultimate is direct fiber optic connections (fiber to the home).

These different fiber optic connections are available from Vodafone

FTTH – Fiber to the home: The fiber optic cable extends into your apartment. With the availability check you can see whether fiber optic is available at your address.

FTTB – Fiber to the building: The fiber optic cable extends into the basement of your building. There is copper cable from the basement to the apartment.

FTTC – Fiber to the curb: The fiber optic cable extends to the distribution box on your street. The rest runs over copper cables.

What advantages does fiber optic expansion offer for companies?

Compared to DSL or VDSL connections, with fiber optic technology you get the maximum achievable Internet speed and a significantly more stable and reliable connection, even at high loads. Huge amounts of data are transported in the form of light signals using thin fiber optic cables. Thanks to high-speed speeds of up to one gigabit per second, very fast and relaxed work is possible, especially in the digital business environment.

The most important advantages of a fiber optic connection for business customers

Stable Internet connection More upload and download speed Future-proof and environmentally friendly Premium business service (24 hours a day, including express troubleshooting) Premium router Fritz!Box 7530 AX free of charge Free phone number portability Fixed IP address on request (for operation of web, mail and FTP servers)

Alternative to Vodafone fiber optic: cable internet

Even though the number of fiber optic connections in Germany is constantly increasing, there are still many areas where a connection is not yet possible. If the availability check for your company is negative, cable internet is a good alternative to Vodafone fiber optic. Here too, you can benefit from download speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second.

