The new star in the Sisley Paris hair team

Very recently, the Sisley Paris hair balm was launched in Israel, after a long time I followed it on Instagram and waited for it, and here it is – accompanied by the required discount.

Summary of the previous episodes: The Sisley Paris hair product line, Hair Ritual by Sisley, treats hair and scalp care with the same seriousness that Sisley treats facial skin: it is an expensive, elegant and effective series with more than 180 international awards and countless laudatory and superlative reviews from all over.

Vogue called the series a game changer and Marie Claire said it was probably “the best thing that ever happened to hair”.

About the new balm it was written in who what wear that it is so good that the writer is not completely convinced that it is not a “magic trick”. Yes, you got the point: these are very successful products.

There is a 20% discount on the entire series and with the code shelly5 you will get another 5% discount + a 50 ml shampoo as a gift.

The code is valid until 9/12 at midnight.

(Note that you need to register on the site. The code will not work in guest mode)

Everything you need to know about the new balm and other recommendations:

If you can’t sleep with it, it makes the most sense in my opinion to apply just like that when you’re at home, collect your hair and wash after half an hour or five hours or whatever works. It comes in a silky balmy texture, take just a little (you don’t need much), rub between the palms of your hands – then it gets a texture that is more like oil – and apply to the hair, collect and forget about it for half an hour or more.

What will I get out of this: When you diffuse the hair after about half an hour, it will already look more alive, and the effect will only improve after the overlap. I like products whose effect is immediate, so it immediately entered the list of favorites.

My three favorites (and one Jennifer Aniston favorite):

feed oil – You already know that for me this is a must-have product that immediately improves the condition of the hair in everything related to shine, softness and mobility (the prices that appear in the links are before the discount. The discount is updated at the checkout and there you will also add the code).

the mask – Another product from the immediately-seeing-results tribe. The mask won the Women’s Health Beauty Awards for 2023.

the balm – Once a week or when you feel that your hair needs a boost of vitality.

Spray for added volume – This is Jennifer Aniston’s recommendation. The internet knows how to tell that Aniston swears by this spray. Chris McMillan, her hairstylist, told Vogue that he uses quite a bit of it to add volume to the top of the head. Quite a bit, because Jennifer believes in less is more, she doesn’t like her hair to look too done and she has to make her hair feel natural and pleasant to the touch.

