Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast lose it in a Mario Kart game

by admin
Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

The Super Mario Bros. movie was released this week, and while there are some key differences between the game and the movie adaptation, Mario Kart remains a big part of the latter. It makes sense, then, that the cast of the Super Mario Bros. Movie got together to play some Mario Kart.

Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Chris Pratt, and Charlie Day decided to play a quick game of Mario Kart together, as seen on the film’s official Twitter page, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. All of the actors chose who they would play in the film except Jack Black, who chose to play Toad.

Without spoiling who wins the race, you’re sure to get the twists and cannonballs thrown from a Mario Kart game to test even the strongest friendships.

Have you seen the Super Mario Bros. movie?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

