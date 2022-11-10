Earlier, Netflix launched a lower-priced advertising program, and recent news seems that Microsoft also wants to follow this approach and launch an advertising version of the OS. At present, Microsoft’s Windows or Office products are mainly sold in two ways, one is a buyout system and the other is a subscription system, but Microsoft currently mainly promotes the latter.

Recently, some netizens discovered that Microsoft is hiring a chief software engineer, and the job description mentioned that it is developing a new model that can build low-cost PCs with advertising and subscriptions. However, the description was soon deleted. In addition, the netizen said that Microsoft replied that the chief engineer it recruited would work with product management and design departments to construct a new physical examination to bring cloud technology to Windows, and build new models to verify early ideas.

In addition, Microsoft has tried inserting advertisements in browsers and even file managers, but they mainly recommend their own products, so there is basically no strong opposition from users. However, according to this news, Microsoft’s Windows is the world‘s largest operating system platform, and its huge ecosystem cannot be ignored. If it is used as an advertising distribution platform, it will be a very profitable project. In the future, it is not impossible for Microsoft to sell affordable Windows PCs and other products through the advertising version.

However, it is best not to learn the software from the mainland, that kind of super-intensive pop-up advertisements.