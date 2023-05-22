watchOS 9.5, problems on Apple Watch: the screen would turn green

While we are waiting for the new watchOS 10, they emerge from the web some reports on watchOS 9.5 which was launched by Apple last week alongside iOS 16.5 and other operating systems. Apparently, the update for Apple Watch is causing some problems.

In this case, various reports relating to the appearance of a green tint in some parts of watchOS, like in notification center. Apparently, the Watch SE and Watch Ultra models are affected, and the bug as mentioned above would only affect some components of the operating system.

According to what was published by Notebookcheck, which got to do some testingin some cases it would also appear when you look directly at the watch, while if you tilt it the problem would disappear.

No comments have been received from Apple at the moment, but it would seem that a restart of the device would solve the bug. However, it is clear that some fixes from the American giant may be needed in the future to definitively resolve the disservice.

The rumors that have emerged in recent weeks tell of an Apple working on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which could arrive in stores as early as 2025. Obviously, we invite you to take rumors of this type with a grain of salt,