Home Technology We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie announced
Technology

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie announced

by admin
We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie announced

In light of all the big news about titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and Metroid Prime Remastered in this week’s Nintendo Direct – We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal It’s perhaps no surprise that the Reverie flies under the radar.

It’s a remake of 2005’s critically acclaimed We Love Katamari, now with updated graphics and some new features. The latter includes Selfie Mode, Eternal Mode, and five new Challenges. Carolyn Chang, deputy brand manager of Bandai Namco, justified this new release as follows:

“With whimsical and still fresh gameplay, an unforgettable soundtrack, and an unforgettable cast of characters, We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie brings together everything that has made the series one of the most beloved franchises to newcomers and longtime fans alike A new experience to enjoy. We’re excited to bring back this critically acclaimed series and introduce Katamari Damacy’s inventive gameplay and compelling game world to a new generation of gamers.

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie launches June 2 on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the announcement trailer and screenshots below, which clearly illustrate that the magic in the unique concept is still there.

HQ

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal ReverieWe Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie
We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal ReverieWe Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie
We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal ReverieWe Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie
See also  Why Elon Musk is mad at The Rings of Power and what is review bombing

You may also like

iPhone 15 switches to USB-C Apple chip and...

Two Point Campus is free on Steam until...

Sanremo and climate change

Play GAME BOY on Nintendo Switch Online. GAME...

Google Translate will offer better suggestions for polysemy

PSVR 2 Hong Kong version unboxing｜Compared with the...

Blizzard Releases Diablo Cookbook – Diablo IV –...

VR game “Swords of Gargantua” returns to Meta...

Over 373 million from the Pnrr to migrate...

🎮The release date of the new work “Super...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy