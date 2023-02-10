In light of all the big news about titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and Metroid Prime Remastered in this week’s Nintendo Direct – We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal It’s perhaps no surprise that the Reverie flies under the radar.

It’s a remake of 2005’s critically acclaimed We Love Katamari, now with updated graphics and some new features. The latter includes Selfie Mode, Eternal Mode, and five new Challenges. Carolyn Chang, deputy brand manager of Bandai Namco, justified this new release as follows:

“With whimsical and still fresh gameplay, an unforgettable soundtrack, and an unforgettable cast of characters, We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie brings together everything that has made the series one of the most beloved franchises to newcomers and longtime fans alike A new experience to enjoy. We’re excited to bring back this critically acclaimed series and introduce Katamari Damacy’s inventive gameplay and compelling game world to a new generation of gamers.

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie launches June 2 on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the announcement trailer and screenshots below, which clearly illustrate that the magic in the unique concept is still there.