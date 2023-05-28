Home » Weekly: Google’s AI bard and solar-powered airships
Weekly: Google’s AI bard and solar-powered airships

Weekly: Google's AI bard and solar-powered airships

This week’s “Weekly” is about Google’s AI chatbot Bard. The tech group recently published it at its Google I/O developer conference. Bard has been available to individuals via a waiting list in the US and UK since March. With the I/O, Google has abolished the waiting list: Bard is now available in 180 countries. Germany and the rest of the EU will have to wait, which is probably due to the stricter data protection regulations. The guest in the podcast is c’t editor and maker of the video format c’t 3003 Jan-Keno Janssen, who has nevertheless already been able to test Bard extensively. He reports on his experiences in the podcast.

Also in this week’s “Weekly”:

Weekly appears on the MIT Technology Review podcast feed and is the science and technology magazine’s third podcast format. In “Deep Dive” the editors deepen a topic from the magazine once a month. The monthly interview format “Unscripted” focuses on exciting personalities from science, technology and society. The “Weekly” news format completes the offer. You can find an overview of the podcasts here.


More on this in the whole episode – as an audio stream (RSS feed):

