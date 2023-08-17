Home » WhatsApp Introduces AI Stickers Feature for Quick Creation and Sharing
Technology

WhatsApp Introduces AI Stickers Feature for Quick Creation and Sharing

by admin
WhatsApp Introduces AI Stickers Feature for Quick Creation and Sharing

WhatsApp is continuing to enhance its messaging platform with new features, and the latest addition being tested is AI Stickers. This new feature will allow users to quickly create and share stickers within the app.

The news of WhatsApp’s testing of AI Stickers comes after the recent update that allowed users to have multiple accounts on the same device. The Android Beta 2.23.17.14 update includes the AI Stickers function, as seen in a screenshot shared by wabetainfo. When the keyboard is activated, users will notice a new “Create” button in the texture options. Selecting this option will prompt the user for a description to generate the sticker. WhatsApp will then generate a set of AI stickers based on the entered description, and users can choose which ones to share during a conversation.

This new feature is made possible by the security technology provided by Meta. Users will have control over the stickers generated by AI, allowing them to report any stickers they find inappropriate or harmful to Meta. However, it’s important to note that the ability to create and share AI stickers is currently limited to a small group of testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp Android beta update. It is expected to expand to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s continuous expansion of features shows its commitment to enhancing the user experience and keeping up with the evolving messaging trends. With the addition of AI Stickers, it provides users with a fun and creative way to express themselves through stickers in their conversations.

In other reports, WhatsApp has also recently introduced multiple account login support and a new group management feature with a confidential reporting mechanism. These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s dedication to providing its users with a safe and versatile messaging platform.

See also  SpaceX's Starship rocket will send an SUV-sized rover to the moon in 2026

For more information and updates on WhatsApp’s new features and updates, users can visit wabetainfo as the source for this exciting news.

You may also like

On Saturn these storms have raged for hundreds...

Year-end price expectations for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins

Korean Game Developer Jane Ibis to Showcase New...

Useful with Good Lock

Video games, a new anti-bullying system introduced on...

ARK: Extinction DLC Now Available for ‘ARK: Survival...

Apple glitch solved with Volume Purchase Program: THIS...

Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “Thanks, but no fighting...

Hasbro Launches Hasbro Entertainment, Unifying TV, Film, and...

In the future, Kreisel Electric batteries will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy