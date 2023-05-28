Home » Why are insects attracted to artificial lights?
Technology

Why are insects attracted to artificial lights?

by admin
Why are insects attracted to artificial lights?

Summer is coming and you will surely hear yourself told (or told in turn) of close the door when it is evening and the light is on because “insects enter”. Speaking of which, have you ever wondered why they are attracted to artificial lights? Today we try to clarify.

Since there are millions of insects on our planet and they all have different habits, giving an answer is not easy. So there are many theories. According to some, perhaps moths use the moon for navigation (and the lights in their eyes look like our satellite); for others the insects are trying to escape towards the light or trying to find the darkness.

How do they seek the darkness by going into the light? Exact! This is due to an optical illusion called the Mach effect, since “the edge of a lighted area will appear darker than the rest of the darkness“, says Avalon Owens of Harvard University; even in 1965 a researcher hypothesized that the lights could somehow mimic mating pheromones.

The most recent theory — published just this year on the bioRxiv preprint server that hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed — is that some insects fly towards the light to orient themselves. This is because to them “light means up” and “dark means down”. “It’s hard for them to use gravity to figure out where their body is, because they’re just swimming through the air”, continues Owens, who was not involved in the new research. With artificial lights, therefore, ”the lighted half of the universe is not where you would expect it to be.

See also  Drones of the future? They will fly thanks to liquid neural networks

This year’s research explains why bugs stay near lights once they get there, but not why some of them are “stunned” and others are not.

You may also like

Devolver Digital released three sincere new works: “The...

Change management, IKN Italy CDO e CXO 2023

Aruba EdgeConnect: Multiple vulnerabilities allow for control takeover

Stargazing with smart telescope from Unistellar

Series and films on Sky and Wow in...

5 full Windows versions free to download

Drive up to the next window for a...

Paolo Privitera, the “pontiff”: the 20 lessons I...

films, series and programs to see on May...

Encrypting encrypted data in 76% of attacks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy