Win11 2023 new year update Build 25272 released: Get rid of the big BUG in the Chinese version! More smooth and stable
by admin

by admin
Win11 2023 new year update Build 25272 released: Get rid of the big BUG in the Chinese version! More smooth and stable | XFastest News

Microsoft has pushed the first Windows 11 preview update in 2023 for Insider members of the Dev channel, with the operating system version number Build 25272.
As an open-year update, Microsoft did not bring major new features, but mainly focused on small optimization adjustments and improvements in stability and ease of use.

In terms of major changes, the remote assistance tool Quick Assist (Quick Assist) has been removed from the Windows tools and placed directly in the start menu for easy use.
Second, the “suggested actions” in the Edge browser are disabled; third, a refresh button is added to the print queue; the WSL subsystem no longer provides historical versions, and users need to ensure the latest version before continuing to use it.

In terms of repair, it also solved a lot of problems, including the conflict between some Chinese input methods and the mouse sliding operation in Excel, which caused the software to freeze, ARM64 PC with a black screen of death, the task bar search box could not be displayed correctly, the process page could not correctly display the publisher name, tasks Admin doesn’t switch properly between dark and light modes, instant captions don’t work, etc.

