Windows 11 has an unsolvable BUG “serious CPU resource consumption” and the only officially certified solution is “reboot”

Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, has been updated recently, and it can be said that there are many problems. It was reported that there were 8 problems that occurred after the update KB5026372.

and now there is an unsolvable BUG, ​​the CPU resources will be occupied by the file manager, and the official solution is “reboot”.

According to the information on Microsoft’s official website, after updating KB5026372, Windows 11 will have a magical situation. When the user checks the “effective access rights” of the folder, the system will display “calculating the access rights”, which cannot be normal Display the corresponding content. In addition, even if the page is closed, “explorer.exe” in the system will continue to occupy CPU performance.

Currently known affected versions are Windows 11 version 22H2, Windows 11, version 21H2, and Windows Server 2022. The official solution is that the situation can only be alleviated by shutting down and restarting. At the same time, it also emphasizes that if you just log out of the account, the situation cannot be improved. The official will release relevant updates in the future to fix this problem.

In fact, as early as the release of KB5026372, foreign forums reported related disasters. According to the report of “Windows Latest”, it was reported that KB5026372 had 8 problems, which are as follows:

L2TP/IPsec VPN Speed ​​Issues Caused by Certain Updates

System crashes and performance slows down

Broken gray and black boxes in Windows Security, also issues with TPM detection and core isolation settings

NVMe SSD slows down

Update installation failed

Razer Control Panel keeps popping up

Game-induced blue screens and crashes

BitLocker recovery tips and questions

