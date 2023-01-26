Finally got the Windows 98 operating system installed in DOSBox Pure, the next job is to package and execute the game.

Run the game without installation

If the player wants to run the mini-game without installation or the green version of the game, just compress the file into a Zip format compressed file and change the file extension to .dosz, then load the file in the file browser of RetroArch, and finally open it in DOSBox Select “Run Installed Operating System” in the Pure startup menu, and specify the previously installed Windows 98 operating system image file to enter the simulated Windows 98 environment.

Suppose the loaded file is .dosz, at this time the file content will be mounted on the D slot of the simulated operating system, and changes to the D slot such as game saves will be written to the “RetroArch/save” folder .save file.

The author takes “Children Going Down the Stairs” as an example. We first download the file from the official website of the game. Since the game uses lzh compression format, we need to decompress it first and recompress it into ZIP format, and finally change the file extension to .dosz , and load the file according to the following graphic flow, you can start playing.

Remind again, if the player wants to use the keyboard to operate the Windows operating system or games, he needs to press the “Scroll Lock” button to switch to the Game Focus mode. Emulates the system’s keyboard.

“Kids Down the Stairs” official website

https://www.nagi-p.com/v1/nssh.html

The content of the .dosz file will be mounted on the D slot of the simulated operating system, and changes to the D slot will be written to the "RetroArch/save" folder.

CD game installed to D slot

If the player wants to execute the CD game, he can first convert the CD to an image file in the format of ISO (generally pure data CD) or Bin + Cue (disc with audio track) through burning software such as AnyBurn, and then load the When selecting a file, select the image file, and the rest of the operations are the same as above. If you want to save storage space, you can also compress the image file into Zip format and change the file extension to .dosz.

It should be noted that during the operation, it is recommended to install the game in the D slot, so as not to occupy the limited space of the C slot. In addition, it is also necessary to temporarily set the “Discard OS Disk Modifications” function to OFF, so that the installation program can be written in the C slot. necessary files. After the installation is complete, it is recommended to enable this function again.

▲ to load The content of the .ISO file will be mounted on the E-slot CD-ROM drive of the simulated operating system, and changes to the D-slot will be written to the “RetroArch/save” folder. .save file.

Don’t stop after the game starts, follow the author to understand the advanced settings in the next article, so as to improve the game experience.

