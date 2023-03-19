- “You Can’t Beat Me” 2K Showcase Telling John Cena’s Story
Only a handful of superstars can claim the glory of beating John Cena in the ring. The 2K Showcase, which has brought unprecedented changes, will allow players to play the most powerful Cena competitors, and there is only one purpose: to defeat the “never give up” guy in front of him. Narrated by John Cena himself, this interactive sports documentary covers his incredible 20-year WWE career and uses “Slingshot technology” to seamlessly transition between game and live-action footage.
Offers five new general managers including Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, as well as two new brands including NXT 2.0 and WCW, plus seven new match types, more titles, Numerous season and season challenges with unlimited play, Hall of Fame progression, a shakeup that changed the way GMs book their shows, and a ticket to even better talent, all playable with up to four players. Check out Woods and Breeze’s first impressions of MyGM on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube show via video.
This ultimate sandbox of the WWE Universe puts players in full control of their own piece of WWE with a new and improved story system that lets players control their opponents like never before. Gaining momentum by winning matches, players can forge enemies and decide how their story develops.
MyRISE lets aspiring Superstars step out of the curtain to make their first WWE ring debut and build their careers as they make decisions in two unique storylines, “The Lock” and “The Legacy.” Provides the ability to import self-created superstars, allowing players to transform from unknown rookies to immortal WWE legends.
- Stronger, stronger and more gorgeous lineup
In addition to the classic combo button method, a new breakaway mechanism is also provided, providing more convenience and alternative options for players who like strategic timing.
Fan-favorite superstars Bray Wyatt, The OC, The Steiner Brothers, Zeus, Wade Barrett and Eve Torres will headline five expansion packs in regular content updates through the end of August for a total of 24 New superstars have appeared one after another since the game’s launch.
“WWE 2K23” Various Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses
The standard version was launched on previous-generation consoles (PS4, Xbox One) and PC platforms, with a suggested price of NT$1,790, and is also available on current-generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S), with a suggested price of NT$1,990. Both physical and digital versions are available.
The Cross-Generation Edition is available digitally on PlayStation or Xbox consoles, with a suggested price of NT$1,990.The Cross-Gen Edition includes games that can be played across previous-generation and current-generation platforms on the same console family and on the same PlayStation or Xbox account.standard editioncontent(Note 5)。
The deluxe edition offers physical and digital versions on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and only digital versions on the PC platform, with a suggested price of NT$2,990.Deluxe EditionIncludestandard editioncontent, the Bad Bunny bonus pack, plus playable post-launch expansions for a total of five games(Note 6)season tickets, and MyRISE Super Boost Packandsuper boost packas well as Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evolution Cards, Gold Edge MyFACTION Cards, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Cards, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Cards, plus three basic premium starter MyFACTION card packs.
The Idol Edition is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC platforms, with a suggested price of NT$3,590, including an original cover inspired by WWE by well-known artist Rob Schamberger.Apart fromstandard editioncontent andDeluxe EditionIn addition to all the included bonus content,idol versionalso containsRuthless Aggression Pack, as well as John Cena’s early “prototype” characters celebrating John Cena’s fantastic 20-year career in WWE, and “Leviathan” Batista, plus rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, plus John Cena’s Legendary Championship Belt and WrestleMania 22 Competitive field. Additional bonus content includes the Emerald Paul Heyman MyFACTION Manager Card and three deluxe premium starter MyFACTION card packs.
- Bad Bunny Bonus Pack Pre-Order Offer
※ Note 2: Some superstars need to be unlocked by playing the game or purchasing the super boost pack, which will also unlock all the legendary superstars provided when the game is launched.
※ Note 3: The Ruthless Aggression Pack is only included in the Deluxe Edition and Idol Edition when the game is released.
※ Note 5: A PlayStation 5 console is required to play the PS5 version. A PlayStation 4 console is required to play the PS4 version. An Xbox Series X|S console is required to play the Xbox Series X|S Edition. An Xbox One console is required to redeem and use the Xbox One Edition.
※ Note 6: For those who pre-order the digital version, the expansion content launched after the game is launched will be automatically delivered to PC users when it is released, and it will be available for PS4 and PS5 users to download in the PlayStation store/game library, or for Xbox in the Microsoft Store User downloads. For those who pre-order the physical version, the expansion content released after the game is released will be redeemable in the game through the code provided in the box at launch. Expansions will also be available for purchase separately.