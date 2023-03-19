John Cena Different patterns on the theme are used as the cover. 2K announced today that WWE 2K23, the latest entry in the flagship WWE video game series developed by Visual Concepts, is now available worldwide on PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam ) platform launched idol version, deluxe version, standard version and cross-generation version.All versions feature 16-time world champion, Hollywood icon, record-setting philanthropist and executive producer of the WWE 2K23 soundtrackDifferent patterns on the theme are used as the cover.

“Our team has worked hard to add and improve features that players will love in every entry in the WWE 2K franchise,” said Greg Thomas, President of Visual Concepts. 』Showcase, WarGames, the re-enhancement of existing modes, and the overall feel and appearance of the game, I am very proud of it. This is really a “stronger and more powerful” excellent work.”

In addition to bringing a variety of new features, WWE 2K23 also improves some of the existing features that fans love:

The most anticipated, chaotic and exciting WarGames debuts in WWE 2K23, allowing players to experience fist-pounding, heart-pounding 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 singles in two side-by-side rings surrounded by double steel cages One or more people fight.

“You Can’t Beat Me” 2K Showcase Telling John Cena’s Story

Only a handful of superstars can claim the glory of beating John Cena in the ring. The 2K Showcase, which has brought unprecedented changes, will allow players to play the most powerful Cena competitors, and there is only one purpose: to defeat the “never give up” guy in front of him. Narrated by John Cena himself, this interactive sports documentary covers his incredible 20-year WWE career and uses “Slingshot technology” to seamlessly transition between game and live-action footage.

The team-up mode that lets players collect, manage and level up an assortment of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-player faction returns with online multiplayer mechanics (Note 1) . Regular post-launch add-on content will be available throughout the year in the form of scheduled “Live Events” featuring a single-player experience with battles curated by WWE 2K designers, as well as occasional A new Pink Diamond card tier that debuted after the game’s launch. Players can collect multiple versions and exclusive MyFACTION looks of their favorite Superstars, from the most coveted historically famous looks to the latest changes seen on TV.

Offers five new general managers including Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, as well as two new brands including NXT 2.0 and WCW, plus seven new match types, more titles, Numerous season and season challenges with unlimited play, Hall of Fame progression, a shakeup that changed the way GMs book their shows, and a ticket to even better talent, all playable with up to four players. Check out Woods and Breeze’s first impressions of MyGM on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube show via video.

This ultimate sandbox of the WWE Universe puts players in full control of their own piece of WWE with a new and improved story system that lets players control their opponents like never before. Gaining momentum by winning matches, players can forge enemies and decide how their story develops.

The signature feature of the “WWE 2K” series of games, the “Creation Kit” returns, this time bringing a cross-platform community creation function, allowing players to design their own superstars, managers, arenas, appearance animations, move combinations, champions Belts and more. Created arenas are now playable online, and advanced customization options have been added for created entry animations. There are also visual improvements to the model in Create a Superstar, and hundreds of new components.

MyRISE lets aspiring Superstars step out of the curtain to make their first WWE ring debut and build their careers as they make decisions in two unique storylines, “The Lock” and “The Legacy.” Provides the ability to import self-created superstars, allowing players to transform from unknown rookies to immortal WWE legends.

Stronger, stronger and more gorgeous lineup

WWE 2K23 Features 201 New and Returning Superstars, Including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Queen Zelina, Undertaker, Bron Breakker, Chyna, Roxanne Perez, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre , Cora Jade, Bianca Belair, Carmelo Hayes and more (Note 2) ! Plus “Ruthless Aggression” versions of John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton and Brock Lesna included in the Deluxe and Icon editions (Note 3) . All superstars have brighter looks. See the full lineup here.

In addition to the classic combo button method, a new breakaway mechanism is also provided, providing more convenience and alternative options for players who like strategic timing.

(Note 4) . Check out the WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Pre-Order Bonus promo to see what Bad Bunny has to offer in-game. World -Renowned Music Artist Bad Bunny, Billboard’s Annual Gold Chart Artist and One of the World ‘s Most Streamed Artists in 2022, Makes WWE 2K Game Debut. Check out the WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Pre-Order Bonus promo to see what Bad Bunny has to offer in-game.

Fan-favorite superstars Bray Wyatt, The OC, The Steiner Brothers, Zeus, Wade Barrett and Eve Torres will headline five expansion packs in regular content updates through the end of August for a total of 24 New superstars have appeared one after another since the game’s launch.

“WWE 2K23” Various Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

There are four editions of the WWE 2K23 game – Standard, Cross-Gen, Deluxe and Icon:

The standard version was launched on previous-generation consoles (PS4, Xbox One) and PC platforms, with a suggested price of NT$1,790, and is also available on current-generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S), with a suggested price of NT$1,990. Both physical and digital versions are available.

The Cross-Generation Edition is available digitally on PlayStation or Xbox consoles, with a suggested price of NT$1,990.The Cross-Gen Edition includes games that can be played across previous-generation and current-generation platforms on the same console family and on the same PlayStation or Xbox account.standard editioncontent(Note 5)。

The deluxe edition offers physical and digital versions on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and only digital versions on the PC platform, with a suggested price of NT$2,990.Deluxe EditionIncludestandard editioncontent, the Bad Bunny bonus pack, plus playable post-launch expansions for a total of five games(Note 6)season tickets, and MyRISE Super Boost Packandsuper boost packas well as Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evolution Cards, Gold Edge MyFACTION Cards, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Cards, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Cards, plus three basic premium starter MyFACTION card packs.

The Idol Edition is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC platforms, with a suggested price of NT$3,590, including an original cover inspired by WWE by well-known artist Rob Schamberger.Apart fromstandard editioncontent andDeluxe EditionIn addition to all the included bonus content,idol versionalso containsRuthless Aggression Pack, as well as John Cena’s early “prototype” characters celebrating John Cena’s fantastic 20-year career in WWE, and “Leviathan” Batista, plus rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, plus John Cena’s Legendary Championship Belt and WrestleMania 22 Competitive field. Additional bonus content includes the Emerald Paul Heyman MyFACTION Manager Card and three deluxe premium starter MyFACTION card packs.

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack Pre-Order Offer

Pre-order WWE 2K23standard editionorCross-Generation Digital EditionPlayers will receive the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes the Bad Bunny playable character and a ruby-tier MyFACTION card. Bad Bunny Bonus Pack Included In WWE 2K23Deluxe Editionandidol version。

For further information on WWE 2K23, please visit the game’s official website.

※ Note 1: “ WWE 2K23 » The main game and an Internet connection are required to play MyFACTION content. A wired account is required to use the online features (age 13 or older to register). See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for more information.

※ Note 2: Some superstars need to be unlocked by playing the game or purchasing the super boost pack, which will also unlock all the legendary superstars provided when the game is launched.

※ Note 3: The Ruthless Aggression Pack is only included in the Deluxe Edition and Idol Edition when the game is released.

※ Note 4: Bad Bunny special package pre-order special offer: order “ WWE 2K23 “Standard Edition and Cross-Generation Digital Edition pre-order privileges are available until March 16, 2023. The bonus content offered is one (1) Bad Bunny bonus pack containing the Bad Bunny playable character and a Ruby Tier MyFACTION card. The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack is already included in the Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition. For those who pre-order the digital version, the bonus content will be automatically delivered on March 17, 2023. Those who pre-order the physical version can redeem the bonus content in the game through the code provided in the box. Applicable terms apply.

※ Note 5: A PlayStation 5 console is required to play the PS5 version. A PlayStation 4 console is required to play the PS4 version. An Xbox Series X|S console is required to play the Xbox Series X|S Edition. An Xbox One console is required to redeem and use the Xbox One Edition.

※ Note 6: For those who pre-order the digital version, the expansion content launched after the game is launched will be automatically delivered to PC users when it is released, and it will be available for PS4 and PS5 users to download in the PlayStation store/game library, or for Xbox in the Microsoft Store User downloads. For those who pre-order the physical version, the expansion content released after the game is released will be redeemable in the game through the code provided in the box at launch. Expansions will also be available for purchase separately.