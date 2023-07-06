Xavier Dolan announced that, once the projects already started are finished, he will say goodbye to the cinema: The director thinks not enough people get the chance to see his films.

Xavier Dolan says goodbye to cinema

During an interview with El Pais to promote his miniseries “The Night Logan Woke Up”, Xavier Dolan surprised by announcing his farewell to the world of cinema. Dolan explained: “I no longer have the energy or the desire to commit to two years of projects that no one sees. I put too much passion into them and end up feeling deeply disappointed. It makes me think I’m not a good director, even though I know I am.”

His latest work, the miniseries “The Night Logan Woke Up”, will be distributed only in four countries: Canada, France, Japan and Spain. Dolan wondered why no one else bought the series, wondering whether it’s because it’s in French or because it only has five episodes. He revealed that he has not earned anything from the series, having invested his fee in manufacturing and even having to ask his father for a loan.

This lack of gratification has led to Dolan feeling tired and despondent. He has considered the possibility of dedicating himself to directing commercials to earn more.

Xavier Dolan’s decision to leave the world of cinema has left both fans and insiders surprised. Maybe Dolan’s is just anger at less distribution than he expected. Or else the filmmaker really won’t continue in his profession. “Before the pandemic, I promised to make a series for HBO in English, which is still in an embryonic state. I keep my word and then close” he said.

Keyboard pounding is my favorite music. In the sense that I love writing, not because I have a playlist on Spotify called “Laptop Noises”: I love technology, but not to that extent! Avid reader, nerd since before it was fashionable.

