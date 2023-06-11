Home » Xbox reveals new steampunk-style role-playing game “Clockwork Revolution” | 4Gamers
On the Xbox Showcase today (12th), Microsoft released a new steampunk-style role-playing game “Clockwork Revolution” produced by its studio.

Developed by InXile Entertainment, the background will be in the Victorian metropolis of Avalon. This is the era of the clockwork revolution. Steam trains can fly in the air, and the rich will replace their limbs with gorgeous clockwork prosthetics, and Possess mechanical servants.

However, in this glamorous city, there are also dark secrets hidden. A woman named Ironwood (Ironwood) used a time travel device to change the history of Avalon and bring herself power and wealth. At the same time, many low-level people were enslaved.

After discovering her plan, the player has to use another device to go back to the past, choose how to affect the past, and go to modern times to verify whether the direction of development is the same as expected.

“Clockwork Revolution” will be launched on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and the release date is currently undecided.

