As the BSI reports, vulnerabilities have been identified for Xerox FreeFlow Print Server. You can read here on news.de which systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 4th, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for Xerox FreeFlow Print Server that became known on February 4th, 2022. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the Xerox FreeFlow Print Server product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: XEROX Security Advisory XRX23-005 (Status: 4/4/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Xerox FreeFlow Print Server – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Xerox FreeFlow Print Server Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

FreeFlow Print Server is a print server application for Xerox production printers that offers flexibility, extensive workflow options and color management.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Xerox FreeFlow Print Server to execute arbitrary code, perform a cross-site scripting attack, disclose information, cause a denial of service, or manipulate files.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-38503, CVE-2021-38504, CVE-2021-38505, CVE-2021-38506, CVE-2021-38507, CVE-2021-38508, CVE-2021-38509, CVE-2021-38510, CVE-2021-4128, CVE-2021-4129, CVE-2021-4140, CVE-2021-43530, CVE-2021-43531, CVE-2021-43532, CVE-2021-43533, CVE-2021-43534, CVE-2021-43536, CVE-2021-43537, CVE-2021-43538, CVE-2021-43539, CVE-2021-43540, CVE-2021-43541, CVE-2021-43542, CVE-2021-43543, CVE-2021-43544, CVE-2021-43545, CVE-2021-43546, CVE-2022-21248, CVE-2022-21277, CVE-2022-21282, CVE-2022-21283, CVE-2022-21291, CVE-2022-21293, CVE-2022-21294, CVE-2022-21296, CVE-2022-21299, CVE-2022-21305, CVE-2022-21340, CVE-2022-21341, CVE-2022-21349, CVE-2022-21360, CVE-2022-21365, CVE-2022-21366, CVE-2022-21833, CVE-2022-21834, CVE-2022-21835, CVE-2022-21836, CVE-2022-21838, CVE-2022-21843, CVE-2022-21848, CVE-2022-21849, CVE-2022-21850, CVE-2022-21851, CVE-2022-21857, CVE-2022-21860, CVE-2022-21862, CVE-2022-21863, CVE-2022-21864, CVE-2022-21866, CVE-2022-21867, CVE-2022-21868, CVE-2022-21870, CVE-2022-21871, CVE-2022-21873, CVE-2022-21874, CVE-2022-21875, CVE-2022-21876, CVE-2022-21878, CVE-2022-21879, CVE-2022-21880, CVE-2022-21881, CVE-2022-21883, CVE-2022-21885, CVE-2022-21889, CVE-2022-21890, CVE-2022-21892, CVE-2022-21893, CVE-2022-21894, CVE-2022-21895, CVE-2022-21897, CVE-2022-21900, CVE-2022-21901, CVE-2022-21902, CVE-2022-21903, CVE-2022-21904, CVE-2022-21905, CVE-2022-21908, CVE-2022-21913, CVE-2022-21914, CVE-2022-21915, CVE-2022-21916, CVE-2022-21919, CVE-2022-21920, CVE-2022-21922, CVE-2022-21924, CVE-2022-21928, CVE-2022-21958, CVE-2022-21959, CVE-2022-21960, CVE-2022-21961, CVE-2022-21962, CVE-2022-21964, CVE-2022-22736, CVE-2022-22737, CVE-2022-22738, CVE-2022-22739, CVE-2022-22740, CVE-2022-22741, CVE-2022-22742, CVE-2022-22743, CVE-2022-22744, CVE-2022-22745, CVE-2022-22746, CVE-2022-22747, CVE-2022-22748, CVE-2022-22749, CVE-2022-22750, CVE-2022-22751 und CVE-2022-22752 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Xerox FreeFlow Print Server 9 (cpe:/a:xerox:freeflow_print_server)

Xerox FreeFlow Print Server v2 (cpe:/a:xerox:freeflow_print_server)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

XEROX Security Advisory XRX23-005 vom 2023-04-04 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.business.xerox.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Xerox-Security-Bulletin-XRX23-005-Xerox%25C2%25AE-FreeFlow%25C2%25AE-Print-Server-v9.pdf

XEROX Security Advisory XRX22-004 vom 2022-02-14 (15.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://securitydocs.business.xerox.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Xerox-Security-Bulletin-XRX22-004-FreeFlowPrint-Server-v9.pdf

Xerox Security Bulletin (15.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://security.business.xerox.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Xerox-Security-Bulletin-XRX22-006-FreeFlowPrint-Server-v7.pdf

XEROX Security Advisory XRX22-005 vom 2022-02-14 (15.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://securitydocs.business.xerox.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Xerox-Security-Bulletin-XRX22-005-FreeFlow-Print-Server-v7.pdf

Xerox Security Bulletin (15.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://security.business.xerox.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Xerox-Security-Bulletin-XRX22-007-FreeFlowPrint-Server-v9.pdf

Xerox Security Bulletin (15.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://security.business.xerox.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Xerox-Security-Bulletin-XRX22-004-FreeFlowPrint-Server-v9.pdf

Xerox Security Bulletin: XR22-001 vom 2022-02-03 (04.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://securitydocs.business.xerox.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Xerox-Security-Bulletin-XRX22-001-XeroxFreeFlowPrintServer-v2Window10.pdf

Version history of this security alert

This is version 3 of this Xerox FreeFlow Print Server IT Security Advisory. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

02/04/2022 – Initial version

02/15/2022 – Added new updates from XEROX

04/04/2023 – Added new updates from XEROX

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de