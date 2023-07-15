Zabbix: New vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

There is a current IT security warning for Zabbix. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Zabbix on 07/14/2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Zabbix Zabbix are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: ZABBIX BUGS AND ISSUES (Status: 07/13/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities reported for Zabbix – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 4,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 4.7.

Zabbix Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Zabbix is ​​an open source network monitoring system.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Zabbix to perform a cross-site scripting attack, to create a denial of service condition, and to cause unspecified effects.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-29458, CVE-2023-29457, CVE-2023-29456, CVE-2023-29455, CVE-2023-29454, CVE-2023-29452 und CVE-2023-29451 traded.

Systems affected by the Zabbix vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix Zabbix

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

ZABBIX BUGS AND ISSUES vom 2023-07-13 (14.07.2023)

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Zabbix. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/14/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

