The Center for Health Protection of the Hong Kong Department of Health announced today (12th) the latest situation of cases of novel coronavirus disease. As of 00:00 today, the Center is investigating 14 013 new local infection cases with positive tests in the past 24 hours, including 2 747 positive cases of nucleic acid tests and 11 266 positive cases of rapid tests. Another 25 patients died.

In addition, 704 new positive imported cases were added, including 597 positive nucleic acid tests (116 confirmed cases, 449 asymptomatic infections and 32 cases with pending status) and 107 positive rapid antigen test cases. Among the newly imported cases, 466 involved samples tested at the airport, 176 involved samples from the first to third days, and the remaining 62 involved samples from the fourth to seventh days.

In the past week, 553 confirmed patients from residential care homes for the elderly were admitted to hospital, and the number continued to rise from 358 in the first week of December and 341 in the fourth week of November. The Hong Kong Hospital Authority (HA) is concerned about the situation and will closely monitor the situation, maintain close communication with relevant government departments and residential care homes for the elderly, and strengthen the outreach team’s medical support to residential care homes for the elderly.

The Hong Kong Center for Health Protection has been closely monitoring the positive test cases involving mutated virus strains through genetic analysis. As of 0:00 today, the Public Health Laboratory Services Office of the Department of Health has found a total of 226 cases of XBB, 6 cases of XBD, 8 cases of BA.2.75.2, 7 cases of BA.4.6, 13 cases of BF.7 and There were 38 cases of BQ.1.1 subseries, and a total of 123 cases of XBB, 18 cases of XBD, one case of BA.2.75.2, six cases of BF.7 and 143 cases of BQ.1.1 subseries were found in local cases.

Among the samples received by the Public Health Laboratory Service of the Hong Kong Department of Health from December 3 to 9 for verification tests of local cases, the Omicron variant virus strain BA.2.12.1 and BA.4/BA.5 substrains (including suspected cases) accounted for 0% and about 58.39% (seven-day moving average ratio) respectively.

Yesterday (11th) 3 766 confirmed patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in public hospitals. Among the confirmed patients in hospital, 475 were newly confirmed patients, 2 541 were admitted to isolation facilities, 382 were receiving oxygen therapy, and 38 needed ventilators to assist breathing. 10 critical and 18 serious confirmed patients were newly reported. At present, a total of 80 critical and 108 serious confirmed patients are hospitalized, and 27 critical patients are receiving intensive treatment. In the past day, 291 confirmed patients recovered and 247 patients were discharged. In addition, 25 newly confirmed patients died in public hospitals.

At present, the overall occupancy rate of medical beds in acute hospitals is about 107%.

