20th CPC National Congress: Party newspaper buzzwords reveal China's changes in 'Xi era'

20th CPC National Congress: Party newspaper buzzwords reveal China's changes in 'Xi era'

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and Xi Jinping is confidently seeking a third term. Over the past decade, the leader, born in 1953, has consolidated his enormous power within the party and profoundly changed China‘s social landscape and international geopolitics.

Many believe that despite China‘s economic and technological progress under Xi Jinping, the rising wave of nationalism and personality cult is reminiscent of the “Cultural Revolution” era half a century ago, and as hostility between China and the West escalated, Many observers fear that the Cold War is coming again.

So, what is Xi Jinping’s ideology? How has Beijing’s propaganda machine allowed the country’s huge population to change attitudes and perceptions of domestic politics as well as the outside world?

While political decision-making in China is often kept out of the public and media spotlight, political slogans on state media may be a window into the country’s political winds.

