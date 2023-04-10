3 killed in Florida shooting, suspect killed by police

China News Agency, San Francisco, April 9 (Xinhua) According to the US police, in the early hours of the 9th local time, a shooting occurred in a house in Orlando, Florida, killing 3 people and the suspect was shot dead by the police.

Orlando police said in a statement on the 9th that after receiving a report of domestic violence, the agency rushed to a local residence at about 2:25 on the same day and heard gunshots inside the house. The suspect then moved outside the home and opened fire on police. The suspect was shot during an exchange of fire with police and died after being taken to hospital. The police subsequently found two adults and a child who had been shot in the house, and the injured child was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment. Police said all three people who were shot at the home had died.

The police later stated on social platforms that the suspect in the case was Lakovice Tamar Daly, born in 1994, and his personal photos were released at the same time. CBS quoted police as saying it was unclear whether the suspect had a criminal record.

According to the police, the two police officers who exchanged fire with the suspect were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave. The relevant departments will investigate their law enforcement actions. The two policemen activated the law enforcement recorder on the same day, and the police will release the law enforcement video within 30 days.

At a press conference held on the 9th, the police did not disclose the identities of the victims and the police. Currently, the case is under further investigation.