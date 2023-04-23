by palermolive.it – ​​35 minutes ago

The brain death assessment procedure has begun for Barbara Capovani, the 55-year-old psychiatrist attacked two days ago in front of the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa, where she was head of the Mental Health Unit. Once the assessment is complete, the donation will proceed…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Psychiatrist attacked by a patient, the process for brain death begins: a 35-year-old in custody appeared 35 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.