15-year-old girl in Japan randomly hacked people: she claimed to kill her mother and brother for rehearsal surveillance screen exposure

The scene of the incident captured by the surveillance camera (screenshot of the video from Fuji News Network, Japan)

Overseas Network, August 22. According to a report from Japan’s Fuji News Network on the 22nd, on the evening of the 20th local time, a random knife-wielding incident occurred on the streets of Shibuya District, Tokyo, Japan. A 15-year-old girl held a knife and killed a mother and daughter. Severely wounded. The suspect later confessed that the murder was a rehearsal to kill his mother and brother.

Surveillance cameras near the scene released by police showed the teenage girl following behind the attacked mother and daughter and gradually approaching the two. Investigators said the suspect took three knives and said, “Go to a cram school.” After leaving his home, he got off the train at Shinjuku Station and walked to the crime scene. She also confessed that she couldn’t bear the disgust for her mother, and thought that her brother would be very painful to see his mother killed, so she wanted to kill her mother and brother, and the killing was for rehearsal.

The scene of the crime scene (screenshot of the video of Japan’s Fuji News Network)

After the incident, the girl claimed to "want to be sentenced to death" and has been arrested for attempted murder. (Zhang Ni from Overseas Network)

