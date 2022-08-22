Home World A 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly slashes people: she claims to have killed her mother and brother for a preview surveillance video exposure jqknews
World

A 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly slashes people: she claims to have killed her mother and brother for a preview surveillance video exposure jqknews

by admin
A 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly slashes people: she claims to have killed her mother and brother for a preview surveillance video exposure jqknews

Original title: 15-year-old girl in Japan randomly hacked people: she claimed to kill her mother and brother for rehearsal surveillance screen exposure

The scene of the incident captured by the surveillance camera (screenshot of the video from Fuji News Network, Japan)

Overseas Network, August 22. According to a report from Japan’s Fuji News Network on the 22nd, on the evening of the 20th local time, a random knife-wielding incident occurred on the streets of Shibuya District, Tokyo, Japan. A 15-year-old girl held a knife and killed a mother and daughter. Severely wounded. The suspect later confessed that the murder was a rehearsal to kill his mother and brother.

Surveillance cameras near the scene released by police showed the teenage girl following behind the attacked mother and daughter and gradually approaching the two. Investigators said the suspect took three knives and said, “Go to a cram school.” After leaving his home, he got off the train at Shinjuku Station and walked to the crime scene. She also confessed that she couldn’t bear the disgust for her mother, and thought that her brother would be very painful to see his mother killed, so she wanted to kill her mother and brother, and the killing was for rehearsal.

The scene of the crime scene (screenshot of the video of Japan’s Fuji News Network)

After the incident, the girl claimed to “want to be sentenced to death” and has been arrested for attempted murder. (Zhang Ni from Overseas Network)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Dozens killed in floods in Afghanistan, Pakistan_Flood_Rain_Injured

Kenya, former premier Odinga defeated in the presidential...

Soaring inflation sparks discontent over mass strike at...

Spain, 39 bishops accused of hiding sexual abuse....

Strike at UK’s biggest port threatens supply chain...

Pakistan, former premier Imran Khan risks arrest: “He...

Gas for Europe, Eni discovers a new reserve...

Japanese Prime Minister Cancelled Foreign Visit After Diagnosis

South Korea-US joint military exercise officially kicks off...

Foreign media: the United States, Britain, France and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy