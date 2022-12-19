Shandong Province 2023 Postgraduate Examination (Preliminary Examination) Pre-examination Reminder Released on 24th, Daily Nucleic Acid Test 3 Days Before the Examination

Jellyfish Network December 19 News(YMG All-Media Reporter Li Jinglan) On the 18th, the Shandong Provincial Education Admissions Examination Institute released the “Shandong Province 2023 Postgraduate Admissions Examination (Preliminary Examination) Reminder”. The examination time is December 24-25, 2022 (every morning 8:30-11:30, 2:00-5:00 pm). The business class II (code 5XX) which takes more than 3 hours (including 3 hours) is scheduled to start at 8:30 on December 26. All candidates must complete the daily nucleic acid test 3 days before the test (December 21-23) according to the regulations. During the test period, a nucleic acid test will be carried out at the test site as required every day. Candidates do not need to submit proof when entering the test center.

Candidates must bring their admission ticket, valid resident ID card and the “Shandong Province 2023 Master’s Admissions Examination (Preliminary Examination) Candidates’ Health Management Information Collection Form” (hereinafter referred to as “Health Management Information Collection Form”) to take the exam. Since mobile phones are prohibited from being brought into the closed area of ​​the test center, the identity of candidates cannot be verified by checking the electronic ID card in the mobile phone, so the electronic ID card is not used as a valid certificate for admission to the test.

For the postgraduate admissions examination (preliminary examination), two manual security checks and one smart security gate security check will be conducted at the entrance of the closed area of ​​the test center and the entrance of the examination room, and a face recognition check will be conducted. The intelligent security inspection system will detect metal electronic devices such as mobile phones and cameras. Candidates are asked to try not to carry keys, magnetic cards, lighters, metal bracelets, rings, necklaces and other items, and try not to wear clothes, shoes and hats with metal decorations. Waiting to avoid repeated security checks and affecting the normal entrance examination. Chemistry (agriculture) subjects (subject code 315) can use scientific calculators with logarithm and power exponent calculation functions (scientific calculators with dictionary storage and programming functions are not allowed), and calculators are not allowed in other unified examination subjects. Whether the self-proposed subjects are allowed to use scientific calculators shall be implemented according to the requirements of the admissions unit.

The current situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated. Candidates are requested to return to the place where they applied for the test as soon as possible, pay attention to and strictly abide by the latest epidemic prevention and control regulations of the current place and the city where the test center is located, plan in advance, and arrange the itinerary reasonably to avoid delaying the test. And consciously abide by the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, apply for the “Shandong Electronic Health Code” in advance, and conduct nucleic acid testing according to regulations. All candidates must complete the daily nucleic acid test 3 days before the test (December 21-23) according to the regulations. During the test period, a nucleic acid test will be carried out at the test site as required every day. Candidates do not need to submit proof when entering the test center. Shandong Province will uniformly obtain the candidate’s health code and nucleic acid test status through online data. In order to facilitate the testing of candidates, each city and each college of origin has set up special nucleic acid testing points for postgraduate candidates before the test. From December 19th, candidates are required to consciously measure, record and monitor their health status, fill in the “Health Management Information Collection Form” truthfully, and submit it to the test center staff when entering the test center for the first exam. Candidates must reduce inter-provincial and inter-city regional mobility and personnel gathering before the test. Candidates in the province should not leave Lu before the test, and candidates from other provinces should return to Lu as soon as possible. Reduce participation in gathering activities within 3 days after the test, and conduct nucleic acid testing in time.

Every exam, there are always criminals in the society who carry out fraudulent and criminal activities in various ways and means, such as using the Internet and small advertisements to sell so-called “postgraduate entrance examination questions” and “cheating tools”. If you find violations of laws and regulations related to the examination, please report to the public security organs in time and report to the Shandong Provincial Education Admissions and Examination Institute. The reporting telephone number: 0531-86162757 (reporting line, only accepts reports of violations of laws and regulations), email: [email protected]