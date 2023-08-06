A bar manager beat up a married couple in Halkidiki | Info

An elderly couple was beaten today in Halkidiki, Greece. The attacker is allegedly the manager of a bar.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Shutterstock

An elderly married couple was beaten on the Greek peninsula of Halkidiki, and according to Greek media, the attacker is the manager of a bar. The incident happened on Kastamoniti beach in Nikiti during the “Towel Movement” protest that took place across Greece.

Visitors to the beaches complain that bars are taking up more and more space on the beaches. The fight happened because they were next to the lounge chairs that belong to the bar.

“Saturday morning, 10:00. Since I had brain surgery, we’re going to the beach early. We were two meters away from their lounge chairs in a public place. He came and started cursing“, the woman complained, reports “Prototema”.

However, the manager didn’t stop at swearing, he hit the 70-year-old woman.

“Sir, why are we ungrateful? What did you offer us to be ungrateful? He punched me in the place where I was operated on. I fell on the sand, my husband got up and said: ‘What are you doing? My wife had an operation‘”, said the woman.

The manager then, as she states, moved on to her husband. He threw him on the sand and tore his shirt.

“I called for help, but no one came. A girl I don’t know called the police and the ambulance“, stated the attacked woman.

According to reports, the man (74) was transported to the hospital where he underwent knee surgery due to his injuries, the Greek portal “Prototema” reports.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:31 Fire Greece Source: Tikttok/scubadan_

Izvor: Tikttok/scubadan_

(WORLD/Nova S)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

