Venus in favor of Cancer and Pisces

With the horoscope yes today, Monday 8 May 2023, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy some peace. The Moon is waning, while Venus enters the sweet and calm sign of Cancer. Today’s lucky sign is Sagittarius, while the unlucky sign is Gemini.

Today’s horoscopeMonday 8 May 2023, and the sign-by-sign forecasts on love, work and luck: here’s what the stars have in store for us on this day.

I’d say we can enjoy some newfound calm. After the full moon weekend with eclipse, which was energetic but very tense, the moon is now waning, therefore quieter. While Venus has also passed into the sign of Cancer, decidedly sweet and sensitive.

The Moon is now in its waning phase, today in the sign of Sagittarius, and we all breathe a sigh of relief. Especially Sagittarius itself, which is the today’s lucky sign while the unfortunate sign it will be Gemini, who also loses his beloved Venus.

The horoscope for May 5, 2023

Today’s horoscope for Aries

You would very much like to participate in the Latest Generation events, now that the Moon makes you sensitive to the great environmental issues. But with mars and also venus up against, you don’t currently have the role physics to get naked like mom made you block the streets of central Rome, as recently happened in via del Tritone. At most you can give your contribution with a phone call from home.

Amore: You’ve packed it up and picked it up with ski gloves for next season.

Work: The most you can do is give unsolicited advice.

Salute: you would like to live in the penthouse of a five-star hotel.

Tip of the day: watch the matches of the International Tennis in Rome.

Vote 6 –

Today’s horoscope for Taurus

Your concern for nature and all living beings is emphasized by Venus, which stimulates your nature as a biologist. You are perfect to join the group of researchers who want to study the blue hole that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico and discover new life forms. You like to immerse yourself in the elements of the universe.

Amore: your little heart is filled with universal love.

Work: You’re like those good, cooperative nerds who pass the perfect test.

Salute: you are strong and beautiful like the god Dionysus.

Tip of the day: use the cooking water from the pasta to water the plants.

Vote 8 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Gemini

With Venus having greeted you, you feel displaced from the role of the super cool of the zodiac. Don’t worry too much about it, and above all don’t blame it if all the attention is paid to King Charles and last weekend’s majestic coronation. You can blame it all on the very crooked moon that is turning your roguish smile into a funny grimace, so postpone the selfies, or the photos for the driving license, at least until tomorrow.

Amore: you take a reflective break.

Work: you are a little too picky and critical.

Salute: you have the same mood of the financial stock exchanges of the last period.

Tip of the day: watch the Open Golf tournament on Eurosport without yawning.

Vote 5 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Cancer

After months of ups and downs on a sentimental roller coaster, the time has come for great all-round enjoyment. In addition to the title of sex machine of the zodiac, now that you also have Venus in your sign, you are transformed into a charming prince with a dazzling smile and always perfect forelock, even if you were in Trieste in the middle of the bora. You can wish for solid and lasting relationships, just like that of Kate and William who have just celebrated 12 years of marriage. Orange blossoms might just be in bloom soon.

Amore: you season sex with an extra dose of feelings, like sprinkles on ice cream.

Work: manage everything like the dear grandmother who keeps the whole family on the straight line during Sunday lunches.

Salute: you can participate in the castings to act as a testimonial for the Calzedonia swimwear campaign.

Tip of the day: Get your Mother’s Day surprise ready right now.

Vote 9

Today’s horoscope for Leo

There is a touch of envy on your part when you read the news of Professor Rocco Veri, who at the ripe old age of 92 is graduating for the fifth time. You who, with Mercury against you, can’t even finish a Mickey Mouse comic story, you can’t believe how it is possible to spend hours poring over the tomes of university subjects. You much prefer to spend hours sprawled out on a lawn enjoying the warm spring sun.

Amore: it is almost a spiritual act.

Work: your statements are at risk ‘off topic’.

Salute: opt for a maintenance program in the gym.

Tip of the day: buy a typical French sailor shirt.

Vote 5 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Virgo

The warm embrace of Venus was enough for you to defrost your little heart in two seconds, making it crackle like freshly cooked popcorn in a pan. Now that you’re all sugary and ready for love, you have to deal with your great capacity for logic and desire to study. The solution to this problem is very simple, because you are able to do like Gabri Ponte who played records in the disco, his great passion, while he was preparing his physics and chemistry exams. You are multitasking.

Amore: triumphs as in romantic fairy tales.

Work: you are always on point.

Salute: you have grace and strength, like the dancers who perform the Grand Jeté.

Tip of the day: buy a pair of clogs, the trendiest footwear of the season.

Vote 7 +

Today’s horoscope for Libra

Your love affairs, now that Venus has gotten in the way, have become more dramatic than those told in South American soap operas. Speaking of historical TV series, you must know that the very famous ‘Bautiful’ series, which boasts more than 9000 episodes, lands in Rome, and you who love pathos could propose yourself as a co-writer to give a local touch in the wake of the famous film ‘ Italian wedding’.

Amore: it’s all a ‘push and pull’.

Work you are also annoyed when you share the elevator with colleagues.

Salute: you feel stuffed like an owl in a tree.

Tip of the day: watch the movie ‘I love everything that falls apart more than me’.

Vote 5 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Scorpio

You are all about sex and love, with Mars and Venus igniting your libido and giving you a vision of happy endings in relationships. In fact, you experience love ties on the edge of your skin, like Queen Charlotte of the Bridgerton spin-off. The struggle between physical attraction and emotions is full of twists and turns, such as racing the 24 Hours of Lehman.

Amore: you are uncontainable.

Work: Overwhelm everyone with your great determination like a wild horse on the run.

Salute: you have full serotonin.

Tip of the day: watch the Queen Charlotte series now, of course.

Vote 7 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Sagittarius

You would like to bring forward the dates of the spritz festival, which will be held next weekend in Milan, starting today, because you absolutely want to celebrate the end of Venus in opposition. Your little heart finally feels refreshed, even by a decidedly wise and positive Moon that is right in your sign. Given this really pleasure-loving mood, prepare carafes of spritzers with an orange slice to offer to all your friends and colleagues in the office.

Amore: know the word love in all languages ​​of the world.

Work: You are the fun coworker that everyone would like to have as a deskmate.

Salute: with your newfound enthusiasm you light up the whole room.

Tip of the day: Order Victoria Sponge royal cake in cake shop to celebrate.

Vote 6 –

Today’s horoscope for Capricorn

You feel great admiration for the student who, in protest, lives in a tent camped in front of the Milan Polytechnic, thus denouncing the absurdity of rental prices, which are not accessible to students outside the city. You who have Mars and now Venus against you, have lost all the granite shell of your principles made of great sacrifice in favor of mum and dad’s comfortable sofa at home.

Amore: maximum appreciation is like a burp after a meal.

Work: you are the famous leather head of the office.

Salute: you are stiff as a stockfish all numb with salt.

Tip of the day: watch the series ‘Everybody’s fine at home’.

Vote 6 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Aquarius

Your approach to business is like that of someone who has sold a famous author’s painting for a few hundred euros thinking it was a scab, and after a few months sees it again on the New York art market with a price of over 300,000 euros. With Mercury clouding your mind you have absolutely no business acumen. For the moment, therefore, opt for the ‘stand still’ approach. Understood?

Amore you are open to novelties and foreign conquests.

Work goodwill or luck alone is not enough to achieve results.

Salute you’ve lost a bit of polish, now to be perfect you have to at least comb your hair.

Tip of the day: buy a pair of mary jane shoes.

Vote 6 and a half

Today’s horoscope for Pisces

You feel acclaimed like Osimhen, who is being courted by the most famous European clubs after this golden season at Napoli. Now that Venus also illuminates you, you can finally put an end to all the last period on matters of the heart. Maybe it won’t be today, that you have a bad moon, the right time to make the first move, but I assure you that the two of spades is a card that is no longer part of your deck.

Amore: you put it on your agenda.

Work: you are available to listen, like the confessional of Big Brother.

Salute: absolutely perfect.

Tip of the day: with this newfound sensitivity, offer yourself as a dog sitter for friends.

Vote 8